AHS announces grant program, site events Published 5:53 pm Wednesday, January 24, 2024

The Alabama Historical Commission has expressed excitement about its Education Trust

Fund grant program which opens today, Tuesday January 16.

Applications will be accepted until March 29 and can be found on the AHC grants page.

Lisa Jones, Executive Director, State Historic Preservation Officer, said she encourages organizations to consider applying for funding to help preserve historic sites and continue educational programming for all ages.

Jones said the next few months are packed with historic site events including an authentic Civil War living history event at Confederated Memorial Park, living history at Fort Toulouse and Fort Morgan and a book signing event at Freedom Rides Museum.

Jones said, with the year, the Alabama Historical Commission, is offering new calendars. The past May, the AHC celebrated Preservation Month with another fun photo contest highlighting historic doors across the state. The winners’ photos were made into a unique accordion-style calendar.