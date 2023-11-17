Troy Regional CRNPs recognized during National CRNP Week
Published 12:34 pm Friday, November 17, 2023
Troy Mayor Jason Reeves met with Troy Regional leadership Wednesday to recognize Certified Registered Nurse Practitioner (CRNPs) and the healthcare they provide.
Reeves issued a proclamation for National Nurse Practitioner Week. However Reeves said he would dispense with reading all the why-fores and such. Rather, the mayor expressed his appreciation for the services that the CRNPs provide for Troy and the surrounding communities.
“We are grateful for the dedication of the CRNPs and the care that they provide for our extended community,” the mayor said. “The CRNPs work to expand heath care access in under-served communities, promote health equity in care and improve health outcomes of all of us.”
According to the American Association of Nurse Practitioners, there are more than 355,000 licensed CRNPs in the United States who diagnose, manage and treat their patients’ chronic and acute health conditions.
Troy Regional CEO Rick Smith expressed appreciation for the CRNPs and the outstanding health care they provide at TRMC and across the nation.
“These professionals play a significant role at Troy Regional in the hospital and the clinics,” Smith said. “These advanced practice providers help in many areas of our organization including the emergency department, the operating room, orthopedics and sports medicine, wound care and primary care clinics.”
Smith said, with the shortage of physicians nationwide, nurse practitioners play a vital role, particularly in rural areas.
Association statistics show that more than one billion visits to CRNPs across the country are made annually. That number is evidence of the confidence patients have in CRNP-delivered health care, the TRMC CEO said.
“Patients of Troy Regional have shown tremendous confidence in the CRNPs here and thy organization regularly receives praise for the care they provide,” Smith said. “We are grateful for the commitment each one of our nurse practitioner has to be the very best provider he or she can be.”
Smith said, in addition to the professionals at Troy Regional, there are many excellent providers throughout the community with this advanced designation and they all provide a very needed service across the healthcare field.