Troy advances to quarterfinals of Sun Belt Volleyball Tournament Published 12:10 pm Friday, November 17, 2023

With a 3-0 sweep over the Appalachian State Mountaineers (14-15, 4-12) on Thursday, the Troy Trojans (15-12, 12-4) have advanced to the quarterfinals of the Sun Belt Conference Volleyball Tournament in Foley.

Troy’s win propels the Trojans into the quarterfinals for the fourth consecutive season. Troy won all three sets 25-19, 25-21 and 25-16 to win the second round match.

Tor Hester led Troy with 17 kills, one ace and 11 digs, while Amiah Butler added 13 kills and two blocks in the win. Julia Brooks also chipped in with seven kills and six blocks, while Janelle Stuempfig earned 30 assists and five blocks. Jaci Mesa also tallied 11 digs.

“We did an excellent job out of the game,” Troy Coach Josh Lauer said. “We had great service pressure. We executed our scout from the start of the match, which was fun to see. We got great contributions from our winger defenders.

“Caroline (Darracott) and Jaci did a great job anchoring our defense. Tori and Amiah took great swings tonight and Julia was table. We got solid, consistent play out of everyone tonight. Janelle made excellent decisions tonight. Our serving was on point, the difference maker in the match for us.”

Troy will now play James Madison in the quarterfinals on Friday at 4:30 p.m. in a match that will stream on ESPN+. This is the first time that Troy has played JMU all season and just the second time the two sides have ever met. JMU came into the tournament as the No. 2 seed in the Sun Belt East, and earned a double bye in the tournament as a result.