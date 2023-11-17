Johnson Center Begins New Membership Season Published 12:23 pm Friday, November 17, 2023

The Johnson Center for the Arts is in the midst of a new membership season and invites all citizens to contribute in any amount to support existing and new programs for 2024.

“A new big initiative that we would like to raise funds for is called ‘Amp Up Arts,’” said Andrea Pack, JCA director. “As one of only six sites in the state, its aim is to take arts programing into rural and county schools in our immediate area that do not have arts education specialists.”

According to studies, a community with arts experiences and art education leads to better academic achievement and higher graduation rates.

“The JCA has many other classes and programs that it would like to fund, helping people of all ages to find their inner artist,” Pack said. 334-670“Our recent ‘Cabaret’ event was also an opportunity to let people just sit back and enjoy themselves and enjoy the musical talents of others and build friendships and relationships between the Johnson Center for the Arts and its community of support. We look forward to another great event next year.”

For more about JCA memberships, visit the Johnson Center for the Arts on East Market Street in downtown Troy or call the JCA at 334-670-2287.