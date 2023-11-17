JCA Cabaret: A Roaring Success Published 12:21 pm Friday, November 17, 2023

What better way to usher in than the holiday season that with a Cabaret event.

The Johnson for the Arts’ Cabaret was deemed a roaring success with a served dinner and a live performance.

Andrea Pack, JCA director said local businesses and individual generously sponsored tables and brought their friends and families for a big-town event in theIr hometown..

“I am just floored by the level of professionalism and talent shown by student performers and local talents,” Pack said. Tori Averett, who directed, and Nick Lewis, who played piano, were amazing. The musical numbers were excellent selections, such as’ Gimme, Gimme,’ ‘Life is a Cabaret’, and ‘Feelin Good.’”

Pack said, with a 1920’s theme, guests were invited to dress accordingly, and it was so much fun to see everyone in their glitzy attire.

“It truly felt like a step back in time back to the beginning of the twentieth century when the Johnson Center for the Arts had its beginnings as a new post office and downtown Troy was the place to congregate with friends,” Pack said. “A silent auction was held to help raise funds for the JCA. All proceeds helped to put on the event but also to raise funds for art outreach programs and operations of the Center.”

A gold coin drawing was held, and the prize went to Dale and Peggy Taylor of Troy. “The coin was generously donated by Rev. and Mrs. Clark Hutchinson in memory of Mack Gibson, who had an unquenchable love for the Johnson Center and its mission to touch the lives of the citizens of Pike County with arts experiences,” Pack said.

The JCA is in the midst of a new membership season, and would like to invite all citizens to contribute in any amount to support existing and new programs for 2024.

“A new big initiative that we would like to raise funds for is called ‘Amp Up Arts’,” Pack said. “It is one of only six sites in the state, its aim is to take arts programming into rural and county schools in our immediate area that do not have arts education specialists. A community with arts experiences and art education leads to better academic achievement and higher graduation rate.”

The JCA has many other classes and programs that it would like to fund, helping people of all ages find their inner artist.

“The Cabaret was also an opportunity to let people just sit back and enjoy themselves and enjoy the musical talents of others and build friendships and relationships between the Center and its community of support,” Pack said. “We look forward to another great event next year.”