CHHS falls to Gulf Shores in second round matchup Published 11:05 pm Friday, November 17, 2023

By Dan Smith

GULF SHORES, AL – The Gulf Shores Dolphins lived up to their billing as the No. 1 team in Class 5A, with a dominating defensive effort and a 41-0 win over Charles Henderson High Friday night in the second round of the AHSAA playoffs in Gulf Shores.

The defense of Gulf Shores was relentless and swarming as CHHS could find no answers. The Dolphins held the Trojans to approximately 40 total offensive yards, created four turnovers, including three pass interceptions returned for touchdowns.

CHHS ends their season at 7-4, while Gulf Shores advances to the third round with a 12-0 record.

Trojan head coach Quinn Hambrite said his team came into the contest with a good plan, but execution on both sides of the ball was not enough.

“It is literally just that simple, we did not execute,” said Coach Hambrite. “Nothing was shown that we did not see. We just did not execute. I still feel like the game plan was right and I would not change that. We just did not execute the game plan like we needed to.”

The Dolphins kicked a field goal to go up 3-0 in the first quarter, and went up 10-0 on a 64-yard interception return.

The Dolphins extended their lead to 17-0 on a 13 yard run by Kolin WIlson with 11:58 remaining in the second quarter, and went up 24-0 on a pick-six with 7:28 to go in the half.

Wilson scored his second TD of the night on a 66-yard run to put the Dolphins up 31-0, and with 3:19 left in the third a batted ball was tipped multiple times from player to player until a Dolphin defender took it in from 19 yards out, and it was 38-0.

A 28-yard field goal by Gulf Shores with 11:05 to go in the game was good for a 41-0 lead, and that score held up to be the final.

CHHS says farewell to 16 seniors, each of whom has contributed greatly in the last three years in the success of the Trojan football program.

“They changed the program around,” said Coach Hambrite. “They did what they were supposed to do, on and off the field. They are a class-act group and they do not deserve this. However, the way it falls, it does not always fall our way. This is a life lesson for me and a life lesson for them. They are going to be prosperous in their lives as fathers and as men, and that is what it is all about. I am sorry I disappointed them. I put it all on me. I disappointed them.”

Seniors for this 2023 squad include Parker Adams, Jywon Boyd, Samir Caffie, Zach Coleman, Keyontae Davis, Benton Dunn, Carrell Gilchrist, Jr., Brandon Givens, AJ Johnson, Dertavious Lee, Javier Ormeno, Nik Peerson, Jabari Seymore, Sterling Sharp, CL Siler, and Jalen Suddith.

Gulf Shores will travel to Headland next Friday evening. Headland was a 35-21 winner over UMS-Wright Prep.