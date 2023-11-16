Troy Baseball signs 12 on National Signing Day Published 10:30 am Thursday, November 16, 2023

During Nov. 8’s National Signing Day for baseball, the Troy Trojans announced the signing of 12 players.

The players that Troy Baseball signed on Wednesday were Iota, La., infielder Tyler Lejeune; Denham Springs, La., outfielder Reid Broussard; Alabaster outfielder Drake McBride; Huntsville left-handed pitcher Chase Cartron; Gardendale first baseman Ty McGraw; Pike Road outfielder Cody Markham; Downers Grove, Ill., catcher Jimmy Janicki; Glenwood Landing, NY catcher Tyler Cook; Urbandale, Iowa, outfielder Dillon Kuehl; Meridian, Miss., infielder Peryn Bland; Lake Park, Ga., right-handed pitcher Noah Thigpen; and Ontario, Canada outfielder Josh Davis.

“This 2024 class is a special collection of talent who will arrive on campus in the fall,” Troy coach Skylar Meade said. “The group provides tons of athleticism, power, projection and winning players. We have multiple players in our class who are ranked in the top 5 or 10 in their respective states, accomplished junior college bats and multiple guys who are multi-sport athletes. Our coaching staff did a great job of putting this class together over the last two years. The amount of time that Coach Wolgamot, Godwin, and Landon put into travel, we think, certainly has paid off. However, the work is not done with our current team losing 18 seniors and potentially more players to the draft, so this grouping is a great starting point for us in our pursuit to push the program forward on a national stage.”

McBride is a 6-foot-3-inch, 170-pound outfielder for Thompson High School that earned All-State honorable mention as a utility player as a junior in 2023. He also earned first-team All-state honors as a designated hitter as a sophomore.

As a sophomore, McBride hit .330 with 22 runs, 32 RBI, nine doubles and three home runs. He also boasted a .977 fielding percentage with 41 put outs, two assists and two double plays.

Cartron is a 6-foot-7-inch, 220-pound pitcher for Huntsville High School. He earned a 4-2 record as a junior with 74 strikeouts and an 1.3 ERA in 52 innings pitched with a 4-2 record.

Davis is a 6-foot-5-inch, 165-pound outfielder for John F. Ross Civic High School in Canada.

Thigpen is a 6-foot-2-inch, 190-pound pitcher from Lowndes High School in Georgia. Thigpen helped guide his team to a Class 7A State Championship in 2023. He earned 70 strikeouts with a 1.213 ERA as a junior.

Janicki is a 6-foot-3-inch, 215-pound catcher for Downers Grove North High School in Illinois. As a junior, Janicki hit .479 with 10 runs, 51 RBI, 14 doubles, two triples and six homers. He also earned a .995 fielding percentage with 183 put outs and one assist as he captured All-State honors.

Bland is a Meridian, Miss., native but played his junior year at Thompson High School in Alabama. The 6-foot-2-inch, shortstop earned .375 batting average with a .450 on-base percentage, 13 doubles, four triples, three home runs and52 runs as a senior. He earned First-Team All-State honors as a junior and was also All-State at Meridian High before transferring to Thompson. He was also a Perfect Game All-American.

McGraw earned All-Jefferson County honors as a junior, batting .439 with a .663 slugging percentage, 14 doubles, two triples, six homers and 45 RBI. He was also named to the AL.com Birmingham Baseball Terrific 20 team.

Markham plays high school football right up the road at Pike Road High and is a starter on the baseball, basketball and football teams. Markham also held a number of offers to play football collegiately, including at schools like Georgia Southern. He stole 25 bases as a junior and was not caught stealing once.

Broussard is a 6-foot, 200-pouner that earned a .330 batting average as a junior with Live Oak High School in Louisiana with a .490 on-base percentage. He earned All-District, All-Perish, District Defensive MVP and Perish Golden Glove.

He is a junior college transfer, coming to Troy after spending a year at Northwest Florida State. As a freshman, he earned .333 batting average with a .600 slugging percentage with a perfect fielding percentage on defense.

Lejeune is Broussard’s teammate at North West Florida State and comes to Troy after a freshman season that saw him hit .299 at the plate with 26 RBI, 36 runs and 11 stolen bases. He earned a .943 batting average with 54 putouts, 62 assists and 10 double plays.

McGraw is a 6-foot-3-inch, 225-pound first baseman at Gardendale High School. He earned All-Jefferson County in 2021 and 2023, while also captured All-State and AL.com Birmingham Terrific 20.

As a junior, he earned a .346 batting average with a .663 slugging percentage, 14 doubles, two triples, six homers, 45 RBI and 33 runs.

Davis is a 6-foot-4-inch, 175-pound native of Canada, that earned .380 batting average with 36 RBI and three home runs for John F. Ross High School in Guelph, Ontario, Canada. He also plays hockey in high school. He was actually born in Germany before his family moved to Canada.

Kuehl is a 6-foot, 215-pound junior college transfer that hit 10 home runs as a senior in high school in Iowa with a .390 batting average. He earned First-Team All-State honors at Urbandale High School in three consecutive years.

At Des Moines Area Community College (DMACC) he earned a .364 batting average with nine doubles, four triples, eight home runs, 37 RBI and 35 runs with a .544 on-base percentage and a .712 slugging percentage as a freshman. In the outfield, he also earned a .895 fielding percentage with 14 put outs, three assists and one double. He earned All-Region honors and Conference Player of the Week once.