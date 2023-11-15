Troy women drop home game to Samford Published 11:01 am Wednesday, November 15, 2023

The Troy Trojans women’s basketball team (0-2) fell 65-61 to the Samford Bulldogs (3-0) at home on Tuesday night.

While Troy won the rebound battle again 46-41, the Trojans shot just 30.6 percent from the field, compared to Samford’s 42.6 percent shooting. Troy also struggled at the foul line, shooting 68.4 percent. The Trojans won the turnover battle 18-15 but Samford outscored Troy in the paint 34-24.

Troy didn’t earn its first lead of the game until 5:13 left in the third quarter. The two sides slugged it out for the remainder of the game until Samford managed to pull away on a 10-6 run in the final 1:47 of game action.

Ja’Mia Hollings led Troy with her first double-double of the season, scoring 17 points and grabbing 12 rebounds along with earning two blocks and a steal on defense. Tai’Sheka Porchia also chipped in with a double-double, scoring 10 points and grabbing 10 boards with three steals and a block. Shaulan Wagner added 10 points, seven rebounds, five assists and a steal, while Gabbi Cartagena scored 11 points, earned six rebounds and snatched three steals.

Samford was led by Lexie Pritchard with 19 points and three rebounds.

Troy will try and earn its first win of the season on Sunday at No. 15 Tennessee.