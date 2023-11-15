Trojans earn most lopsided win in 20 years Published 9:24 am Wednesday, November 15, 2023

The Troy Trojans (2-2) bounced back to pick up a resounding 111-46 win over the Reinhardt Eagles at home on Tuesday night.

The point total was the most scored by a Troy team since scoring 118 points against SUNO in November 2022, but it was also the largest margin of victory since defeating Oakwood 140-66 in 2003.

Troy shot 54.8 percent from the field in the win but also held Reinhardt to just 27.1 percent shooting. The Trojans also outrebounded Reinhardt 51-31, which was the highest rebound total for a Troy team since 2021. The Troy defense also forced 27 turnovers and scored 39 points off those turnovers. The Trojans earned more than double the amount of assists as they turned the ball over, dishing out 25 assists and just turning the ball over 12 times.

Troy was led by JUCO transfer Marcus Rigsby Jr., who scored 15 points and earned three assists and three steals, while his brother Myles Rigsby also chipped in with nine points, seven rebounds, two steals and two assists. Theo Seng scored 14 points, grabbed three rebounds and earned two steals, while Tayton Conerway scored 14 points, grabbed six rebounds, dished six assists and tallied two steals. Christyon Eugene added 11 points and three assists, while Jackson Fields tallied 10 points, two rebounds and one assist.

Reinhardt was led by Brasen James with 11 points.

Troy remains at home next week for the Inaugural Trojan Classic as Troy hosts Sam Houston on Nov. 29 and Grambling State on Nov. 24.