Trio of Trojans earn All-Sun Belt honors Published 11:38 am Wednesday, November 15, 2023

This week, the Sun Belt Conference announced its 2023 All-Sun Belt Volleyball Team and Troy’s Julia Brooks, Tori Hester and Janelle Stuempfig all earned honors.

Hester earned first-team honors for the second consecutive season. She finished the regular season with 399 kills, 42 aces, 22 assists, 274 digs and 35 blocks. Her kills rank second in the Sun Belt and her aces rank fourth in the conference.

It was Brook’s third straight All-Sun Belt selection as she took first-team honors for the second time in her career. Brooks finished the season with 258 kills, 82 blocks and 26 digs. She already holds the career total blocks, block assists and solo blocks records in Troy history and this season she also became the first Trojan to ever record 1,409 career kills and 419 career blocks.

Stuempfig earned second-team honors, her first all-conference nod of her career. She finished the season second in assists in the conference with 999. She also finished the season with 191 digs, 38 blocks, 66 kills and 16 aces.

“It is always exciting to see our players selected to the All-Conference team,” Troy Coach Josh Lauer said. “I genuinely believe these are team award and reflect the hard work that every one of our players puts in daily. Tori, Julia and Janelle do not get to this level without being pushed and supported by the other dedicated players we have on our team.”

Troy will play in the quarterfinals of the SBC Tournament on Thursday at 4:30 p.m.