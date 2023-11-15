Reception for hometown artists Thursday night Published 5:11 pm Wednesday, November 15, 2023

Thursday is the night to celebrate hometown artists.

The Johnson Center for the Arts will host an artists’ reception for 17 exhibiting Pike County artists from 5 until 7 p.m. at the JCA.

The public is invited to come out and enjoy the artwork by members of the Pike County Art Guild who are also friends and neighbors.

Amanda Smothers, Art Guild president, said the artists are excited about the show, especially because it’s here at home.

The Pike County Art Guild: A Community of Creativity will feature the artwork of Rebekah Alexander, Mike Benton, Levy Berwager, Heather Gladwell, Sylvia Helms, Jerry Johnson, Jennifer Lindsey, Duncan Lindsey, Karvarus Moore, Sara Moore, Greg Skaggs, Kitty Smothers, Mick Swindall, Pamela Sutton, Frank Thompson, Trina Thompson and Amanda Trawick.

Everyone is invited to come out and enjoy the artwork by neighbors, friends and, perhaps, a relative or two,

“All exhibiting artists are excited about the show and appreciate the opportunity to show their work at the Johnson Center,” Smothers said. “The show features a wide variety of paintings and drawings and the artists are just as varied.

“They are all home folks and I think everyone will be surprised at the talent that we have in The Pike County Art Guild, it is truly, A Community of Creativity. We are all looking forward to the artists’ reception, it will be a great kickoff to the exhibition.”