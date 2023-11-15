PLAS drops heartbreaker, CHHS falls to Carver Published 9:10 am Wednesday, November 15, 2023

Both the Pike Liberal Arts Patriots (0-1) and Charles Henderson Trojans (0-2) were on the road Tuesday night and both came away with tough losses.

The Patriots trailed 50-48 with just five seconds remaining in their season opener against the GW Long Rebels. The Rebels knocked down 1-of-2 free throw attempts and the Patriots heaved up a last-second three-pointer to try and tie the game but the shot missed. Rhodes Baker then grabbed the rebound and scored last-second layup to bring the final score to 51-50 in GW Long’s favor.

Long jumped out to an 11-7 lead in the first quarter and took a 22-18 lead into halftime. The third quarter was all PLAS, however, as the Patriots outscored the Rebels 21-8 to take a 39-30 lead into the fourth quarter. Long, however, outscored PLAS 21-11 in the fourth period.

Slade Renfroe led Pike with 17 points in the loss, while Sawyer Keck added 14 points and Baker scored 11 points. Jackson Mitchell also chipped in with eight points. Long was led by Jeremiah Hairston with 13 points.

The Pike Lib girls also fell 47-5 to Long. Long outscored PLS 22-0 in the first quarter and never looked back. Pike’s Mary Stephens and Tera Walker both scored two points each. Long was led by EG Caraway with 16 points.

Charles Henderson traveled to Montgomery and dropped a 73-57 loss to Carver. After falling behind 14-7 in the opening period, the Trojans cut the lead to 27-23 at halftime. Carver outscored the Trojans 26-13 in the third quarter and CHHS was never able to get back into the game.

The Cross brothers, Cody and Tyler Cross, led CHHS in scoring with Cody Cross scoring 14 point sand Tyler Cross scoring 13 points. Connor McPherson led Carver with 16 points.

The Charles Henderson girls also lost 56-39 to Carver on Tuesday. Madison Ousley paced the Lady Trojans with 17 points, five assists and five steals in the loss.