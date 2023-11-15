Downtown ‘Open House’ Saturday in Troy

Published 5:12 pm Wednesday, November 15, 2023

By Jaine Treadwell

Everything is looking a lot like Christmas in downtown Troy. And it will be even more like Christmas this weekend with the Downtown Christmas Open House.

The open house will feature two shopping days here at home and with friends and neighbors.

The Open House will be from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. on Saturday and from 1 until 5 p.m. on Sunday.

In addition to great shopping opportunities, Santa Claus, the Jolly Ol’ Elf will be around the square and will take time to hear the Christmas wishes of girls and boys. Other Christmas characters will also be around the square and available for photographs.

The Downtown Christmas Open House will also feature a puppet show, crafts for kids and more fun things to do.

And, for the shoppers, there will be a chance to win $500 in Downtown Dollars.

The shopping and fun-filled place to be this weekend is Downtown Troy and all around the square. It’s a shopping event for all ages so don’t miss this unique opportunity for Christmas shopping and fun.

