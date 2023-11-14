Reception for 17 Pike County artists Thursday at JCA Published 8:15 pm Tuesday, November 14, 2023

The Pike County Art Guild has a show at the Johnson Center for the Arts and the show opens today and runs through January 3.

However, the reception for the 17 Pike County exhibiting artists is from 5-7 p.m. Thursday. And everyone is invited to come out and enjoy the artwork by neighbors, friends and, perhaps, a relative or two, said Amanda Smothers, Pike County Art Guild president.

“All 17 artists are excited about the show and appreciate the opportunity to show their work at the Johnson Center,” Smothers said. “The show features a wide variety of paintings and drawings and the artists are just as varied.

For some of the exhibiting artists, the Pike County Art Guild Show is a family affair.

“The show features married couples, fathers and daughters, other family combos and, of course, individuals,” Smothers said. “We have artists of all ages, from age 10 to adults and from different backgrounds and with varied art experiences. The show is a great representation of artists in Pike County.”

There is a better than good chance that those who attend the artists’ reception Thursday night will know more than a few of the artists.