Post 70 hosts Veterans Day Ceremony Published 8:10 pm Tuesday, November 14, 2023

American Legion Post 70 was the host for a Veteran’s Day Memorial Service Saturday at the Post home on East Walnut Street in downtown Troy at the 11th hour of the 11th day of the 11th month, the appointed day time and hour for America’s Veterans Day.

Post 70 Commander Bob McLendon said all American veterans who have served over the past 200 years have underwritten the civil liberties that all Americans enjoy today.

Troy Mayor Jason A. Reeves said his family has a proud heritage in service to country dating back to the Revolutionary War through WWII.

“And Vietnam had a huge impact on me,” Reeves said. “The freedoms that, we as Americans, enjoy today, we owe to our veterans.”

The mayor reminded those in attendance that Saturday, November 18, will be Veterans’ Appreciation Day at the Troy University Trojans’ football game at Veterans Memorial Stadium.

What a great day and way to salute America’s veterans of all branches of military service, the mayor said.

Randy Ross, Pike County Veterans Affairs officer, said it is an honor for him to have the opportunity to work with veterans on a daily basis.

“I enjoy hearing stories of their service and what it meant and continues to mean to them,” Ross said. “It is also an honor to work with those left behind and to know that they take pride in the service of their loved ones and their service does not go unnoticed or appreciated.”

McLendon, said the sacrifices and service of America’s veterans has paved the way for the freedoms all Americans enjoy today.

“Our veterans paid the price for those freedoms,” McLendon said. “Many gave their lives for their country. We should never forget the price that has been paid. General George Patton required that his soldiers ‘do more’ than was required of them. And, we should honor our veterans who gave more than was required of them and the many who gave all.”