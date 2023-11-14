Legion Auxiliary hosted a ceremony of name placement Published 8:11 pm Tuesday, November 14, 2023

The American Legion Auxiliary Unit 70, Troy hosted a ceremony of name placement on the Wall of Honor at Bicentennial Park in Troy on the morning of November 11, Veterans Day 2023.

The names of nine deceased area veterans were placed on the Wall of Honor by Auxiliary members and relatives.

The Ceremony of Name Placement honored the service of:

SP5 O.G. Castleberry who served in the United States Army MASH Division in Korea.

Capt. Bruel Auston Davis served in the United States Navy Reserve.

SCP/MA John William Green served 24 years in the military, one year in the Army and as a Master at Arms with the Navy Security Forces.

Spec 4 Lenon Ivory Green served in the Army and National Guard.

AZ3 William Burly Key served in the United States Navy during the Vietnam era.

Sgt. Linda Jeanette Norton McKim served in the United States Air Force during the Vietnam era.

James Roy Shaver served in the United States Navy during the Vietnam era.

COXLCS Max Ariton Shiver was a veteran of World War II where he served in the South Pacific as Coxswain on a Littoral Combat Ship.

Ray Sullivan served in the Air Guard, then as Staff Sergeant in the Air Force Reserve and also earned his wings in the 82nd Airborne Division at Fort Bragg, North Carolina.