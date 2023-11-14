DeMarcus Ware named to Senior Bowl’s 75th Anniversary Team Published 11:19 am Tuesday, November 14, 2023

On Tuesday, the Senior Bowl announced the 75th Anniversary Team, which includes 41 of the all-star game’s greatest players. Troy University Legend DeMarcus Ware made the team.

Ware’s honors this year have been plentiful. Earlier this year he was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame and during football season, Ware was honored at his alma mater for DeMarcus Ware Day at Troy University.

Ware, an Auburn native, played college football at Troy, where he was a two-time All-Sun Belt defensive lineman and the 2004 Sun Belt Defensive Player of the Year. Ware ended his Troy career with 201 tackles, 27.5 sacks, 55.5 tackles-for-loss and 74 quarterback hurries. His tackles-for-loss rank first in school history and his sacks are second in school history. Ware was selected as a member of the Sun Belt Conference All-Decade Team for the 2000s and has already been inducted into the Troy University Sports hall of Fame and Senior Bowl Hall of Fame. He’s also know the first former Trojan to be inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Ware’s collegiate success translated to the NFL. He was selected in the first round of the 2005 NFL Draft by the Dallas Cowboys, becoming the first Trojan to ever be selected in the first round. He played there for eight seasons, earning four first-team All-Pro honors, three second-team All-Pro honors and seven Pro Bowls. He also won the NFL’s version of the Butkus Award twice, led the NFL in sacks twice and was selected as a member of the NFL 2000s All-Decade Team.

Ware wasn’t the only player to make the Senior Bowl’s 75th Anniversary Team with ties to the State of Alabama, however. Former Alabama stars Shaun Alexander and Cornelius Bennett also made the team. Alabama native Terrell Owens, who played college football at Tennessee-Chattanooga, also made the team.

Other legendary football stars to be named to the Senior Bowl 75th Anniversary Team includes quarterbacks Dan Marino & Brett Favre, running backs LaDanian Tomlinson and Thurman Thomas, tight end Jimmy Graham, Receivers Reggie Wayne and Hines Ward, offensive linemen Joe Staley and Larry Allen, defensive lineman Aaron Donald and Michael Strahan, linebackers Brian Urlacher and Von Miller, defensive backs Aeneas Williams and Patrick Surtain Sr., kicker Phil Dawson and punter Pat McAfee.