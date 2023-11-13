Weekend crash on Highway 87 claims life of Brantley woman Published 9:34 am Monday, November 13, 2023

Over the weekend, a single-vehicle crash on Alabama Highway 87, two miles south of Troy, in Pike County claimed the life of Brantley resident Mary M. Burgans.

The crash occurred at approximately 2:22 a.m. on Nov. 12 near the 58-mile marker on Alabama 87, according to a statement from the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA).

Burgans, a 41-year-old Brantley woman, was fatally injured when the 2008 Honda Accord she was driving left the roadway and struck a fence and then a concrete mailbox. Burgans was pronounced dead at the scene.

Robert W. Duncan, 46, of Brantley, was a passenger in the vehicle and was injured. He was transported to Baptist Medical Center South in Montgomery for treatment. ALEA Troopers are currently investigating the crash.