Goshen Mini Mite and PeeWee teams win Pea River Super Bowl Published 10:48 am Monday, November 13, 2023

1 of 2

The Goshen Eagles Mini Mite and Pee Wee teams won the Pea River Association Super Bowl for their divisions on Nov. 11 in Ariton.

The Goshen Mini Mites defeated the Elba Tigers by a score of 28-22 to win the Mini Mite Championship, while the PeeWee team knocked off the Daleville Warhawks 28-6 to win the PeeWee Championship.