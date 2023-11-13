Curtain comes down on 20th season of “Come Home” Published 5:44 pm Monday, November 13, 2023

The curtain came down the 20th season of “Come Home, It’s Suppertime” Saturday night at the We Piddle Around Theater in downtown Brundidge. “Come Home” played to six sold out audiences from the Wiregrass area, the River Region, Colquitt, Georgia, two groups form Philadelphia, Mississippi, the Florida Panhandle, North Alabama and from a visitor from Colorado. Lawrence Bowden, Brundidge Historical Society expressed appreciation to the cast and crew and to all those who “came home,” at suppertime.

Director, Ursula Bryant; cast members: Johnny Garrett, Cathie Steed, Stacy Tillery, Rylee Brooks, Claudia Butler, Brain McDaniels, Anne Register, Lawrence Bowden, Bobby Bray, Linda Dansby, Selena Sims, Richard Neal, Alice Phillips, Tyler Tyson, Nicholas Chrysson, Dorthea Dow, Mernette Bray, Donna McLaney Jones, Dan Fraley, Henry Hudley, D.W. Senn, Judy Neal, Cady Rose Bowden, and the Rev. Wilie Moultry Choir: Ernestine Beachum, Orlando Morris, King Issac and Martha Sue King. Stage: Henry Hudley and Jimmy Phillips. Sound Technicians: Norma Davis and Robbie Davis; Lighting: Vinh Hoang and Blake James; Musicians, Ursula Bryant, Henry Hudley and Dan Fraley.The original music was by Lenny Trawick.