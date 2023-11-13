Alabama has 9th worst feral hog problem Published 5:44 pm Monday, November 13, 2023

Captain Experiences has just released a new report about feral hogs in the United States.

The University of Georgia Center for Invasive Species and Ecosystem Health has been tracking feral hog sightings with their Early Detection & Distribution Mapping System (EDDMapS). And now, researchers have calculated the total number of feral hog sightings reported in each state. These are the key takeaways from the report for Alabama:

Feral hogs were spotted in every one of Alabama’s counties.

Wild hogs are one of the most destructive invasive animal species in the United States, capable of reaching five feet in length and weighing as much as 400 pounds. According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, hogs cause approximately $2.5 billion in agricultural damages each year.

The animal’s range has expanded more westward and northward over time, however. States like California, Hawaii, and Michigan now have fairly large feral hog populations as well.

Alabama has the 9th worst feral hog problem in the country. Here is a complete summary of the data for Alabama:

Number of feral hog reports: 590

Percentage of counties with feral hogs: 100.0%

Number of counties with feral hogs: 67