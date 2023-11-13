100 Things to do in Alabama Published 5:45 pm Monday, November 13, 2023

The 2nd Edition of Mary Johns Wilson’s 100 Things To Do In Alabama Before You Die is the perfect read for those who already have bucket lists and for those who are in the throes of making a list.

For over a decade, Mary Johns Wilson has traveled across Alabama on interstates and backroads visiting the best tourist attractions, farms and businesses in the state.

Wilson has recently released the second edition of”100 Things to Do in Alabama Before You Die.”

For decades, Mary Johns Wilson has travel the Yellowhammer State seeking the “best” Alabama has along both the Interstate and the backroads.

In the second edition of “100 Things To Do In Alabama Before You Die,” she shares 100 ideas for experiencing the best her adopted home state has to offer.

Putting food aside, Mary Wilson has discovered places and things to do in Alabama that homefolks, as well as travelers and tourists, will want to do before they die.

Those who are “into” music will want to listen to music legends with muscle Shoals Sound, sing along with the Mighty Wurlitzer at the Alabama Theater and two-step through the ALABAMA Fan club and Museum.

The who are prefer recreational activities will want to wade into the Water Surround by Cahaba lilies, gaze at the White cliffs of Epes and White Bluff and climb the Stone Fire Tower at Flagg Mountain.

History buffs will want to visit the Tuskegee Airmen National Historic Site, cross the Edmund Pettus Bridge, visit Gee’s Bend and explore the ghost towns of former Alabama capitals and aboard the USS Alabama.

Those who are looking for something fun, entertaining and/or to entertain weekend guests should browse “100 Things To Do in Alabama Before You Die.”