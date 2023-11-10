Police Reports, Nov. 11, 2023
Published 6:22 pm Friday, November 10, 2023
Nov. 3
Rease, Ha’Keem D, 22, Disorderly Conduct
Minor, Underage purchase/consumption/possession/transportation of Alcohol
Minor, Disorderly Conduct
Minor, Domestic Assault
Williams, Kristopher R, 31, Alias Warrant
Russaw, Steven 41, Alias Warrants
Nov. 4
Townsend, Douglas, 58, DUI
Boykin, Steven I, 24, DUI
Coleman, Daquan H, 26, Alias Warrants
Hubbard, Elizabeth M, 39, Shoplifting, Alias Warrant
Phillips, Donald, 28, Shoplifting
Kelley, Summer L, 38, Capias Warrant
Johnson, Larry J, 47, DUI
Nov. 5
Brooks, Nickalus J, 43, Alias Warrant, Contempt of Court
Bassett, Vernon L, 44, Shoplifting
Adams, Antonio M, 39, Public Intoxication, Alias Warrant
Nov. 6
Wood, Baylor H, 23, Shoplifting
Martines, Jerry D, 52, Alias Warrant
Nov. 7
Harvis, Donnie Ray, 43, Violation of a Domestic Protection Order
Rodriguez, Devyn A, 26, Alias Warrants
Sims, Dazmond L, 33, Alias Warrants
Nov. 8
Greenwood, Jammie, 31, Domestic Assault
Ballard, Timothy, 51, Domestic Violence
Minor, Domestic Criminal Mischief
Milhouse, Krystal H, 38, DUI