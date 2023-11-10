Pike County to be well represented in Peanut Festival Parade in Dothan Published 6:25 pm Friday, November 10, 2023

For Birdee Stephens, the 2023 National Peanut Festival Parade on Saturday cannot come soon enough.

Birdee is Pike County’s Little Miss and will represent Pike County in the annual 2023 Annual Peanut Festival Parade in Dothan on Saturday morning.

Birdee placed fourth in the preliminary events for her age group in the National Peanut Festival Pageant and is excited to have been a part of the events leading up to the Peanut Festival Parade.

For Birdee, the Pike County Little Miss, the summer months were filled with opportunities to meet other Little Miss representatives.

“Each ‘miss’ hosted an event for other pageant representatives. Birdee and Little Misses from Brundidge, Crenshaw County and Dothan joined together to host a “Disco Party,” said her mom, Ashlee Stephens. “Birdee enjoyed going to events hosted by Little Misses from other areas. It was a busy and exciting summer for her.”

Birdee said loves the interaction with other pageant participants and she really enjoys dressing up and getting her hair done.

Birdee’s mom said pageant misses were of all ages were encouraged to participate in community service projects and activities.

Birdee kept a scrapbook and visited a health and rehabilitation facility where she played Bingo with the residents and served them tomato sandwiches.

“One of the things that Birdee enjoyed was being a part the Miracle League,” her mom said. “Another was collecting books for the kids’ wing at Baptist East. The books are there for the kids to read and enjoy while they are in the hospital.”

Although the summer had been a busy and fun one, Birdee said she is looking most forward to the 2023 Peanut Festival Parade in downtown Dothan on Saturday. She will join other representatives from Troy and Pike County on the City of Troy float. From there, they will be that welcomed and applauded by hundreds as the parade winds its way through downtown Dothan.

Congratulations to all the representatives of Troy and Pike County, Little Miss Troy Sarah Paisley Allen; Little Miss Goshen Raynna Ann Kinsaul, Little Miss Pike County Birdee Stephens, Little Miss Brundidge Madison Carrol, Miss Brundidge Whitney Gholston; Miss Goshen Kaci Wilkes, Miss Troy Aurora Tipp and Miss Pike County Preslee Reeder.