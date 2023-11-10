Pike County Sheriff’s Office recognizes military veterans Published 10:31 am Friday, November 10, 2023

As Veterans Day approaches, the Pike County Sheriff’s Office has recognized its nine military veterans in its office.

Those veterans include jailers Jesse Fisher, Devin Stringer and Ricky Helms, who are also veterans of the U.S. Army. Sgt. Investigator Russ Thomas and Deputy Rhett Lolley are veterans of the U.S. Air Force, while Captain Sam Mallory and Sgt. Investigator Carlton Bean are also veterans of U.S. Army.