Mini artworks show winners
Published 6:20 pm Friday, November 10, 2023
Age Division – Grades 10-12
2023 Mini Art Winners
A -Drawing
1. Color Drawing
First – Alisha Slate – CHHS (mushroom)
Second- Nalani Meadowcroft – PCHS (flowers)
Third – Heather Gladwell- Pike County Homeschool Co-op (landscape)
2. B & W Drawing
First – Tristan Lamb- PCHS (skull) Second – Haylee Sneed – GHS (people) Third – Chloe Reed – GHS (flowers)
B -Painting
3. Watercolor
First – Heather Gladwell- Pike County Homeschool Co-op (space)
4. Tempera & Acrylic
First – Allyssa Anderson- Art by the Tracks (frog) Second- Daisy Garrett- PCHS (green)
Third – Daisy Garrett – PCHS (ghost)
C -Collage
5. 2-D Collage
First – Jesus Sanchez- CHHS (ape)
Second- Elizabeth Rodrigues- CHHS (beige) Third – Melody Hubbard – CHHS (flowers)
6. 3D (Relief) Collage
First – Alisha Slate – CHHS (flowers)
E -Photography
9. Color
First – Penelope Earnest – CHHS (spider)
H -Mixed Media
First – Heather Gladwell – Pike County Homeschool Co-op (heart) Second- Lillian Thompson- Art by the Tracks (dragon)
I – 3D Sculpture
First – Adria Joachim – Day Springs Academy (cabin)
Best of Show Grades 10-12 -Jesus Sanchez- CHHS (bells mixed media) Teacher- Karvarus Moore
Age Division – Grades 7-9
A -Drawing
1. Color Drawing
First – Joseph Drinkwater – CHMS (window)
Second- Amerah (Brooklyn) Cannon – CHMS (snakes) Third – Carson Diamond – Diamond Family (abstract)
2. B & W Drawing
First – Alice Cellon – CHHS (eye) Second – Kileigh Little – GHS (flowers) Third – Arial Bryant- CHHS (music)
B -Painting
3. Watercolor
First – Abbie Parish -CHHS (boat) Second- Alice Cellon – CHHS (drink) Third – Reagan Sanders – PLA (flowers)
4. Tempera & Acrylic
First – Amerah (Brooklyn) Cannon -CHMS (whale) Second- Reese Pugh – CHMS (fireworks)
Third – ShaDasia Henderson- PCHS (ice cream)
C -Collage
5. 2-D Collage
First – Ariel Bryant- CHHS (people) Second- Emma Faircloth- PLA (blue) Third – Jackson Bowens – PLA (triangles)
6. 3D (Relief) Collage
First – Zakyra Merritt-Thomas – GHS (abstract) Second- Lucy Webb – PLA (landscape)
Third – Reagan Sanders – PLA (flowers)
D -Printmaking
First – Gideon Sutton – Pike County Homeschool Co-op (orange shape) Second- Lillian Crawford- PLA (fall leaves)
Third – Courtney Cobb – PLA (green leaves)
E -Photography
9. Color
First – Stephanie Toney – CHHS (drink) Second- Mary Grace Robison- PLA (window) Third – 10. Black & White
First – Mary Grace Robison- PLA (cemetery)
Age Division – Grades 7-9
F -Graphic Design – (no computer)
12. Color – (hand drawn only)
First – Ariel Bryant – CHHS (green & pink)
Second- Carter Ford – CHHS (black circle)
Third – Jude Nicholson- Tupper Lightfoot Memorial Library Homeschool Group (pencil)
H -Mixed Media
15. Multiple Materials 2D
First – Abbie Parish – CHHS (hot sauce) Second- Ryan Copeland – PLA (Op Art) Third – Lincy Boutwell – PLA (squares)
16. Multiple Materials 3D Relief
First – Braelyn Braswell – PLA (tree) Second- Addison Copeland – PLA (balloon) Third – Claire Carson – PLA (orange tree)
I – 3D Sculpture
First – Gideon Sutton- Pike County Homeschool Co-op (Mario)
Best of Show Grades 7-9 – Angel Goshea – CHMS (watercolor still life) Teacher- Sara Moore
Age Division – Grades 4-6
A -Drawing
1. Color Drawing
First – Maggie Adams – PLA (circles & lines)
Second- Jace Chandler – PLA (cat in a hat)
Third – Elizabeth Precise – Art by the Tracks (abstract)
2. B & W Drawing
First – Jonathan Parsons – PLA (hand)
Second – Keira Alexander – PLA (flowers)
Third – Riley Grant – Tupper Lightfoot Memorial Library Homeschool Group (ballet shoes)
B -Painting
3. Watercolor
First – Riley Grant – Tupper Lightfoot Memorial Library Homeschool Group (cow) Second- Hadleigh Bowen – PLA (circles & spiders)
Third – Nicole Meadows- PLA (ladybugs)
4. Tempera & Acrylic
First – Bailynn Burch – Art by the Tracks (pink palace) Second- Jane Pack – Art by the Tracks (green leaves) Third – Emery Hegler – Art by the Tracks (skyline)
Age Division – Grades 4-6
C -Collage
5. 2-D Collage
First – Jodee Stephens – PLA (compass) Second- Ella Cole Blair – PLA (sunflowers) Third – Grace Royal – PLA (fish)
6. 3D (Relief) Collage
First – Jacob Stephens – TES (gold)
Second- Harmony Gladwell – Pike County Homeschool Co-op (circle puffs) Third – Ja’mario Bowens – TES (colorful circles)
D -Printmaking
7. Relief – Woodcut, Linoleum or Mono Print
First – Ethan Ernsberger – PLA (blue & orange)
Second- Mark Moors – Pike County Homeschool Co-op (gold)
F -Graphic Design – (no computer)
12. Color – (hand drawn only)
First – Mary Alice Medeiros- TES (MA)
Second- Jay Carter – TES (letters)
Third – Maddie Carmody – TES (m’s)
Third – Harmony Gladwell – Pike County Homeschool Co-op (blue lines)
H -Mixed Media
15. Multiple Materials 2D
First – Vaidehi Patel – TES (colorful house) Second- Maddie Sellars – PLA (blue tree) Third – Harper Little – PLA (deer)
16. Multiple Materials 3D Relief
First – Justin Guzman – TES (seaweed) Second- Heenam Patel – TES (pink & blue) Third – Jatyrian Harrison – TES (green)
I – 3D Sculpture
17. Molded 3D- Clay, Papier-mâché, Plaster
First – Lila Joachim- Day Springs Academy (brownies) Second – Trinity Moore – TES (big mouth fish)
Third – Demetrius Matthews – TES (skinny fish)
Best of Show Grades 4-6 – Lejaidah Hill – TES (clay fish) Teacher – Jennifer Lindsey
Age Division – Grades K-3
A -Drawing
1. Color Drawing
First – Madelyn Morelock – PLA (pink flowers) Second- Colton Griffith – PLA (red rooster) Third – Harrison Park – PLA (circles)
2. B & W Drawing
First – Cevenly Whitehead – Pike County Homeschool co-op (mountains)
Second – Damon Frame – TES (pumpkin faces)
Third -Jeffrey Patrick- Tupper Lightfoot Memorial Library Homeschool Group (fish)
B -Painting
3. Watercolor
First – Adam Harden – PLA (flowers) Second- Gideon Rogers – PLA (spiders) Third – Katherine Rainey – PLA (purple)
4. Tempera & Acrylic
First – Rebecca Patrick – Homeschool (flowerpot) Second- William Drinkard – Art by the Tracks (pumpkin) Third – Ryder Green – TES (abstract)
C -Collage
5. 2-D Collage
First – Emory Drinkard- PLA (pyramids) Second- Jaelynn Nelson PLA (caterpillars)
Third – Kathryn Nonnenman – TES (pink shapes)
6. 3D (Relief) Collage
First – Amelia Moors – Pike County Homeschool Co-op (Amelia) Second- Rebecca Patrick – Homeschool (pink flowers)
Third – Botts Jordan – Pike County Homeschool Co-op (google eyes)
D -Printmaking
7. Relief – Woodcut, Linoleum or Mono Print
First – Strother Stephens – PLA (colorful leaves)
Second- Rossi Ratcliffe- PLA (silver & gold leaves)
Third – Hallie Vaughn – Pike County Homeschool Co-op (coral)
F -Graphic Design – (no computer)
12. Color – (hand drawn only)
First – Blakeley Smith – TES (blue pentagon) Second- Junior Lopez – TES (yellow triangle) Third – Rebecca Ross – TES (green circle)
Age Division – Grades K-3
H -Mixed Media
15. Multiple Materials 2D
First – Scarlett Barnett – PLA (purple bunny)
Second- Cashton Floyd PLA (birds)
Third – Cash Estes – Pike County Homeschool Co-op (5)
16. Multiple Materials 3D Relief
First – Charlotte Ebarb – Art by the Tracks (rhinestones)
Second- Garret Vaughn – Pike County Homeschool Co-op (fish & puffs) Third – Rebecca Patrick – Homeschool (Cheerios)
I – 3D Sculpture
18. Assembled 3D- any materials, Shadow Box
First – Dalton Cain – TES red background
Second – Jeffery Patrick – Tupper Lightfoot Memorial Library Homeschool Group (alligator) Third – Peyton Bryant – TES (blue background)
Third – Nalissa Starks – TES (tan background)
Best of Show Grades K-3 – Grier Jordan – PLA (watercolor tree) Teacher – Carol Goff