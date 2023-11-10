Mini artworks show winners Published 6:20 pm Friday, November 10, 2023

Age Division – Grades 10-12

2023 Mini Art Winners

A -Drawing

1. Color Drawing

First – Alisha Slate – CHHS (mushroom)

Second- Nalani Meadowcroft – PCHS (flowers)

Third – Heather Gladwell- Pike County Homeschool Co-op (landscape)

2. B & W Drawing

First – Tristan Lamb- PCHS (skull) Second – Haylee Sneed – GHS (people) Third – Chloe Reed – GHS (flowers)

B -Painting

3. Watercolor

First – Heather Gladwell- Pike County Homeschool Co-op (space)

4. Tempera & Acrylic

First – Allyssa Anderson- Art by the Tracks (frog) Second- Daisy Garrett- PCHS (green)

Third – Daisy Garrett – PCHS (ghost)

C -Collage

5. 2-D Collage

First – Jesus Sanchez- CHHS (ape)

Second- Elizabeth Rodrigues- CHHS (beige) Third – Melody Hubbard – CHHS (flowers)

6. 3D (Relief) Collage

First – Alisha Slate – CHHS (flowers)

E -Photography

9. Color

First – Penelope Earnest – CHHS (spider)

H -Mixed Media

First – Heather Gladwell – Pike County Homeschool Co-op (heart) Second- Lillian Thompson- Art by the Tracks (dragon)

I – 3D Sculpture

First – Adria Joachim – Day Springs Academy (cabin)

Best of Show Grades 10-12 -Jesus Sanchez- CHHS (bells mixed media) Teacher- Karvarus Moore

Age Division – Grades 7-9

A -Drawing

1. Color Drawing

First – Joseph Drinkwater – CHMS (window)

Second- Amerah (Brooklyn) Cannon – CHMS (snakes) Third – Carson Diamond – Diamond Family (abstract)

2. B & W Drawing

First – Alice Cellon – CHHS (eye) Second – Kileigh Little – GHS (flowers) Third – Arial Bryant- CHHS (music)

B -Painting

3. Watercolor

First – Abbie Parish -CHHS (boat) Second- Alice Cellon – CHHS (drink) Third – Reagan Sanders – PLA (flowers)

4. Tempera & Acrylic

First – Amerah (Brooklyn) Cannon -CHMS (whale) Second- Reese Pugh – CHMS (fireworks)

Third – ShaDasia Henderson- PCHS (ice cream)

C -Collage

5. 2-D Collage

First – Ariel Bryant- CHHS (people) Second- Emma Faircloth- PLA (blue) Third – Jackson Bowens – PLA (triangles)

6. 3D (Relief) Collage

First – Zakyra Merritt-Thomas – GHS (abstract) Second- Lucy Webb – PLA (landscape)

Third – Reagan Sanders – PLA (flowers)

D -Printmaking

First – Gideon Sutton – Pike County Homeschool Co-op (orange shape) Second- Lillian Crawford- PLA (fall leaves)

Third – Courtney Cobb – PLA (green leaves)

E -Photography

9. Color

First – Stephanie Toney – CHHS (drink) Second- Mary Grace Robison- PLA (window) Third – 10. Black & White

First – Mary Grace Robison- PLA (cemetery)

Age Division – Grades 7-9

F -Graphic Design – (no computer)

12. Color – (hand drawn only)

First – Ariel Bryant – CHHS (green & pink)

Second- Carter Ford – CHHS (black circle)

Third – Jude Nicholson- Tupper Lightfoot Memorial Library Homeschool Group (pencil)

H -Mixed Media

15. Multiple Materials 2D

First – Abbie Parish – CHHS (hot sauce) Second- Ryan Copeland – PLA (Op Art) Third – Lincy Boutwell – PLA (squares)

16. Multiple Materials 3D Relief

First – Braelyn Braswell – PLA (tree) Second- Addison Copeland – PLA (balloon) Third – Claire Carson – PLA (orange tree)

I – 3D Sculpture

First – Gideon Sutton- Pike County Homeschool Co-op (Mario)

Best of Show Grades 7-9 – Angel Goshea – CHMS (watercolor still life) Teacher- Sara Moore

Age Division – Grades 4-6

A -Drawing

1. Color Drawing

First – Maggie Adams – PLA (circles & lines)

Second- Jace Chandler – PLA (cat in a hat)

Third – Elizabeth Precise – Art by the Tracks (abstract)

2. B & W Drawing

First – Jonathan Parsons – PLA (hand)

Second – Keira Alexander – PLA (flowers)

Third – Riley Grant – Tupper Lightfoot Memorial Library Homeschool Group (ballet shoes)

B -Painting

3. Watercolor

First – Riley Grant – Tupper Lightfoot Memorial Library Homeschool Group (cow) Second- Hadleigh Bowen – PLA (circles & spiders)

Third – Nicole Meadows- PLA (ladybugs)

4. Tempera & Acrylic

First – Bailynn Burch – Art by the Tracks (pink palace) Second- Jane Pack – Art by the Tracks (green leaves) Third – Emery Hegler – Art by the Tracks (skyline)

Age Division – Grades 4-6

C -Collage

5. 2-D Collage

First – Jodee Stephens – PLA (compass) Second- Ella Cole Blair – PLA (sunflowers) Third – Grace Royal – PLA (fish)

6. 3D (Relief) Collage

First – Jacob Stephens – TES (gold)

Second- Harmony Gladwell – Pike County Homeschool Co-op (circle puffs) Third – Ja’mario Bowens – TES (colorful circles)

D -Printmaking

7. Relief – Woodcut, Linoleum or Mono Print

First – Ethan Ernsberger – PLA (blue & orange)

Second- Mark Moors – Pike County Homeschool Co-op (gold)

F -Graphic Design – (no computer)

12. Color – (hand drawn only)

First – Mary Alice Medeiros- TES (MA)

Second- Jay Carter – TES (letters)

Third – Maddie Carmody – TES (m’s)

Third – Harmony Gladwell – Pike County Homeschool Co-op (blue lines)

H -Mixed Media

15. Multiple Materials 2D

First – Vaidehi Patel – TES (colorful house) Second- Maddie Sellars – PLA (blue tree) Third – Harper Little – PLA (deer)

16. Multiple Materials 3D Relief

First – Justin Guzman – TES (seaweed) Second- Heenam Patel – TES (pink & blue) Third – Jatyrian Harrison – TES (green)

I – 3D Sculpture

17. Molded 3D- Clay, Papier-mâché, Plaster

First – Lila Joachim- Day Springs Academy (brownies) Second – Trinity Moore – TES (big mouth fish)

Third – Demetrius Matthews – TES (skinny fish)

Best of Show Grades 4-6 – Lejaidah Hill – TES (clay fish) Teacher – Jennifer Lindsey

Age Division – Grades K-3

A -Drawing

1. Color Drawing

First – Madelyn Morelock – PLA (pink flowers) Second- Colton Griffith – PLA (red rooster) Third – Harrison Park – PLA (circles)

2. B & W Drawing

First – Cevenly Whitehead – Pike County Homeschool co-op (mountains)

Second – Damon Frame – TES (pumpkin faces)

Third -Jeffrey Patrick- Tupper Lightfoot Memorial Library Homeschool Group (fish)

B -Painting

3. Watercolor

First – Adam Harden – PLA (flowers) Second- Gideon Rogers – PLA (spiders) Third – Katherine Rainey – PLA (purple)

4. Tempera & Acrylic

First – Rebecca Patrick – Homeschool (flowerpot) Second- William Drinkard – Art by the Tracks (pumpkin) Third – Ryder Green – TES (abstract)

C -Collage

5. 2-D Collage

First – Emory Drinkard- PLA (pyramids) Second- Jaelynn Nelson PLA (caterpillars)

Third – Kathryn Nonnenman – TES (pink shapes)

6. 3D (Relief) Collage

First – Amelia Moors – Pike County Homeschool Co-op (Amelia) Second- Rebecca Patrick – Homeschool (pink flowers)

Third – Botts Jordan – Pike County Homeschool Co-op (google eyes)

D -Printmaking

7. Relief – Woodcut, Linoleum or Mono Print

First – Strother Stephens – PLA (colorful leaves)

Second- Rossi Ratcliffe- PLA (silver & gold leaves)

Third – Hallie Vaughn – Pike County Homeschool Co-op (coral)

F -Graphic Design – (no computer)

12. Color – (hand drawn only)

First – Blakeley Smith – TES (blue pentagon) Second- Junior Lopez – TES (yellow triangle) Third – Rebecca Ross – TES (green circle)

Age Division – Grades K-3

H -Mixed Media

15. Multiple Materials 2D

First – Scarlett Barnett – PLA (purple bunny)

Second- Cashton Floyd PLA (birds)

Third – Cash Estes – Pike County Homeschool Co-op (5)

16. Multiple Materials 3D Relief

First – Charlotte Ebarb – Art by the Tracks (rhinestones)

Second- Garret Vaughn – Pike County Homeschool Co-op (fish & puffs) Third – Rebecca Patrick – Homeschool (Cheerios)

I – 3D Sculpture

18. Assembled 3D- any materials, Shadow Box

First – Dalton Cain – TES red background

Second – Jeffery Patrick – Tupper Lightfoot Memorial Library Homeschool Group (alligator) Third – Peyton Bryant – TES (blue background)

Third – Nalissa Starks – TES (tan background)

Best of Show Grades K-3 – Grier Jordan – PLA (watercolor tree) Teacher – Carol Goff