Folklife play closes Saturday night

Published 6:27 pm Friday, November 10, 2023

By Jaine Treadwell

Jaine Treadwell | The Messenger Lawrence Bowden and Johnny Steed are the last two original cast members for “Come Home, It’s Suppertime!” They were in the first production in 2003 and have appeared in all 20 seasons.

The We Piddle Around Theater in downtown Brundidge will close its doors tonight on, yet another, successful, season of its Official Folklife Play, “Come Home, It’s Suppertime.”

Lawrence Bowden, president of the sponsoring Brundidge Historical Society, expressed appreciation to those who have filled the theater each night and to the many who gave of their time and talents to make Alabama’s Official Folklife Play a success.

“We began the season with some doubt as to whether we could pull everything together this season,” Bowden said. “COVID took its toll on us. We lost several longtime members due to various reasons but every role was filled and everyone worked together and pulled together to make it work. We had great audiences each night and we just appreciate those came home at suppertime.”

Sign up for our daily email newsletter

Get the latest news sent to your inbox

Bowden said the BHS will move forward with its “Chili Country Christmas” event December 8 and 9 and the Pike Piddlers Storytelling Festival the last weekend in January.

“Appalachian storyteller and musician Josh Goforth will be back at Christmas time by popular demand,” Bowden said. “Josh has performed at the Grand Ole Opry and at Carnegie Hall and we are excited to have him back.”

The 17th Annual Pike Piddlers Storytelling Festival will be the last weekend in January with the Dean of Storytelling Donald Davis.

The lineup will feature five nationally acclaimed storytellers. The lineup will be announced as soon as everything has been nailed down. Each storytelling concert open with traditional music featuring local groups.

For ticket information, call 334-403-3394 (Chili County Christmas) and 334-403-3394 and 670-6302 for the Pike Piddlers Storytelling Festival.

More Z-News - Main story

Business & Finance Academy welcomes veterans affairs officer

Pike County to be well represented in Peanut Festival Parade in Dothan

Mini artworks show winners

Pike County Sheriff’s Office recognizes military veterans

Print Article

  • Polls

    Who will win the National Championship?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • Friends to Follow

  • Calendar of events