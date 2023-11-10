Folklife play closes Saturday night Published 6:27 pm Friday, November 10, 2023

The We Piddle Around Theater in downtown Brundidge will close its doors tonight on, yet another, successful, season of its Official Folklife Play, “Come Home, It’s Suppertime.”

Lawrence Bowden, president of the sponsoring Brundidge Historical Society, expressed appreciation to those who have filled the theater each night and to the many who gave of their time and talents to make Alabama’s Official Folklife Play a success.

“We began the season with some doubt as to whether we could pull everything together this season,” Bowden said. “COVID took its toll on us. We lost several longtime members due to various reasons but every role was filled and everyone worked together and pulled together to make it work. We had great audiences each night and we just appreciate those came home at suppertime.”

Bowden said the BHS will move forward with its “Chili Country Christmas” event December 8 and 9 and the Pike Piddlers Storytelling Festival the last weekend in January.

“Appalachian storyteller and musician Josh Goforth will be back at Christmas time by popular demand,” Bowden said. “Josh has performed at the Grand Ole Opry and at Carnegie Hall and we are excited to have him back.”

The 17th Annual Pike Piddlers Storytelling Festival will be the last weekend in January with the Dean of Storytelling Donald Davis.

The lineup will feature five nationally acclaimed storytellers. The lineup will be announced as soon as everything has been nailed down. Each storytelling concert open with traditional music featuring local groups.

For ticket information, call 334-403-3394 (Chili County Christmas) and 334-403-3394 and 670-6302 for the Pike Piddlers Storytelling Festival.