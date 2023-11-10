Ariton falls to Highland Home in 2A Playoffs Published 9:39 am Friday, November 10, 2023

The Ariton Purple Cats’ (6-5) 2023 season came to a close on Thursday night, losing 45-6 to the Highland Home Flying Squadron (10-1) in the first round of the Class 2A State Playoffs.

The two sides met earlier in the season, a 35-7 Highland Home win, and this matchup was also a rematch of last season’s second round game, which saw the Squadron win 44-28.

The two sides were scoreless in the first quarter only for Highland Home to reel off 20 unanswered points in the second quarter and take a 20-0 lead into halftime. The Squadron came flying out of the gate in the second half with 19 more points in the third quarter to go up 39-6.

In the fourth quarter, Highland Home added another touchdown and Ariton’s only points came when the Purple Cats’ Trevor Johnston and Bowen Jones blocked a punt on the final play of the game and Tristan McGuire scooped up the punt for a touchdown.

Ian Senn led the Ariton offense with 43 yards on 6-of-20 passing, while he also caught two passes for 34 yards and rushed for 31 yards. Addison Senn completed 3-of-5 passes for 39 yards. Lawson Leger caught four passes for 42 yards.

McGuire led the Ariton defense with 13 tackles, while Myles Tyler had eight tackles along with Trey Connell and Johnston. Ian Senn also registered seven tackles in the loss.

Highland Home moves on to face the winner of BB Comer and Washington in the second round next Friday.