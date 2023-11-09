Troy Volleyball announces Class of 2024 signings Published 1:57 pm Thursday, November 9, 2023

On Nov. 8, Troy University Volleyball announced the signing of four high school seniors during volleyball’s National Signing Day.

The signings include Oconomowoc, Wis., outside hitter Olivia Kwiatkowski, San Antonio, Texas, outside hitter Kalina Calvillo, Plainfield, Ill., defensive specialist Kayla Baetzel and Austin, Texas, middle hitter Ashlynn Axtell.

“We are very excited about our 2024 class,” Troy Coach Josh Lauer said. “Across the board, we are adding great volleyball skill, IQ and athleticism. But most importantly, Olivia, Kalina, Ashlynn and Kayla are high-character young women who will thrive academically and represent Troy University with integrity and Trojan pride.”

Axtell is a 6-foot middle hitter for LC Anderson High School in Texas that earned 182 kills, 50 aces, 99 blocks, 60 digs and five assists as a senior. During her high school career, she tallied 545 kills, 227 aces, 282 blocks, 234 digs and 22 assists.

Baetzel is a 5-foot-4-inch defensive specialist for Plainfield South High School in Illinois. She earned 279 digs as a senior along with 61 assists and 37 aces. She tallied 106 assists and 408 digs during her varsity career.

Baetzel is a Troy Legacy. Both her aunts Julie and Melissa Keck played volleyball Troy and her uncle, Justin Cox, played baseball at Troy.

Calvillo is a 6-foot outside hitter for Antonian College Preparatory in Texas. She earned All-State and All-District in her freshman, sophomore, junior and senior seasons. She was placed on the AVCA Senior All-American Watch List heading into her senior campaign.

Calvillo earned 537 kills, 40 aces, 40 blocks, 290 digs and six assists as a senior. During her high school career she tallied a school-record 1,835 kills along with 139 aces, 113 blocks and 745 digs.

Kwiatkowski is a 6-foot outside hitter for Oconomowoc High School in Wisconsin. Kwiatkowski finished as state runner-up, where she tallied 17 kills and 20 digs in the state championship game. She earned 353 kills, 33 aces, 17 blocks, 223 digs and 36 assists as a senior. For her career, she tallied 575 kills, 89 aces, 43 blocks, 536 digs and 88 assists during her high school career.