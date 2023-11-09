Troy University tops among Alabama universities in Military Times’ ‘Best for Vets’ ranking Published 4:26 pm Thursday, November 9, 2023

Troy University is the highest ranked university in Alabama and is among the top in the Southeast in the Military Times 2023 “Best for Vets” rankings.

TROY was ranked 63rd in the nation and 16th in the Southeast when it comes to service to veterans.

Now in their 12th year, the Military Times “Best for Vets: Colleges” ranking is the largest and most comprehensive ranking of the best schools for military service members and veterans. The ranking looks at services available to veterans and practical information that will help veterans make important decisions about their career planning and how to use the education benefits they earned through military service. This year’s rankings recognized 325 colleges and universities.

Metrics such as completion, retention, persistence and GPA, along with military-specific resources provided and financial assistance offered were considered in the rankings. Admissions and registration policies also were factored into the scoring.

“We know that freedom isn’t free, and, at Troy University, we want to do our part to support those who have gone and continue to go into harm’s way to preserve it,” said Dr. Jack Hawkins, Jr., Chancellor. “Serving the men and women of our military has long been a part of our culture at TROY, and we are grateful to Military Times for recognizing our commitment to service members and their families.”

TROY first began serving military students in 1951 through then-Camp Rucker. In 1965, TROY established a teaching center at Maxwell Air Force Base and, in 1974, began establishing teaching sites in Europe through a contract with the U.S. Air Force. Today, nearly 30 percent of TROY’s student body is made up of students with some affiliation with the military, and the University’s TROY for Troops Center serves as a one-stop shop for military-affiliated student services and support.

TROY also offers its Military and Family Scholarship that caps the cost of tuition at $250 per credit hour for spouses and dependents of members of the military currently serving on active duty, in the National Guard or in the Reserves at undergraduate and graduate levels. Active Duty, Reserves and National Guard servicemembers themselves pay no out-of-pocket tuition costs beyond what military tuition assistance pays.

The recognition from Military Times is the University’s most recent military-related accolade. Earlier this year, TROY earned the Military Friendly School designation from G.I. Jobs magazine, collecting the organization’s highest gold ranking. In September, the University earned the 20th spot in U.S. News’ Best Colleges for Veterans rankings, which recognizes colleges and universities that make pursuing a college education more affordable for veterans and active-duty service members. Abound, a college guidance system for degree-seeking adults, recognized TROY among its Best Colleges for Military and Veterans 2023 listing.