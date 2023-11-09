Troy Softball signs nine on National Signing Day Published 2:51 pm Thursday, November 9, 2023

On Wednesday, the Troy University softball team announced the signing of nine players during National Signing Day.

Troy inked Wetumpka pitcher Mya Holt; Villa Rica, Ga., outfielder Emily Ferro; Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla., catcher Caiden Olivia; Roswell, Ga. left-handed pitcher Ally Fleck; Alabaster catcher Laney Williams; Milton, Fla., shortstop Hallie Ueberroth; Alabaster shortstop Dailynn Motes; Hilliard, Fla., shortstop Reese Green; and Mount Sterling, Ky., utility Reaghan Oney.

Holt may be the crown jewel of this signing class, as she earned the Gatorade Alabama Softball Player of the Year honor as a right-handed pitcher at Wetumpka High School last season. Holt nearly swept the Class 6A awards also, taking First-Team All-State honors along with winning 6A Player of the Year and 6A Pitcher of the Year.

As a junior, she led Wetumpka to the 6A State Championship and boasted an eye-popping 37-2 record in the circle with just a .75 ERA to go along with 223 strikeouts in 215 and 2/3 innings. She was also a menace at the plate, holding a .512 batting average with 22 home runs, 96 RBI, 46 runs, 20 doubles and four triples. Holt is ranked as the No. 50 overall softball player in the entire country by Extra Innings.

Williams earned All-State honors last season at Thompson High School and is also an AHSAA North-South All-Star heading into her senior season. As a junior, she boasted a .462 batting average with 36 runs, 33 RBI, seven doubles, one triple and three home runs. In 47 games behind the plate, she tallied 176 put outs, 24 assists and seven double plays with a .971 fielding percentage.

Her Thompson teammate, shortstop Motes, also signed with Troy. She earned First-Team 7A All-State honors last season as both a second baseman and catcher. She earned a .469 batting average with 47 RBI, 51 runs, 15 doubles and nine home runs. She also stole 20 bases. As a sophomore, she earned Shelby County Hitter of the Year with a .503 batting average, as well.

Fleck is a star pitcher at Blessed Trinity Catholic High School in Georgia. At the plate, she boasted a .571 batting average with 21 runs, 39 RBI, 12 doubles, five triples and five homers last season. In the circle, she held a 1.48 ERA with an 11-9 record and 134 strikeouts in 123 and 1/3 innings pitched. She also earned a .946 fielding percentage with 43 put outs, 45 assists and two double plays.

Olivia is a catcher and utility for Ponte Vedra High School in Florida. As a junior, she earned .451 batting average with 25 runs, 25 RBI, 12 doubles, five triples and two home runs. on defense, she earned a .941 fielding percentage with 12 put outs and four assists.

Ferro is an outfielder for Villa Rica High School in Georgia, where she held a .429 batting average last season with 36 runs, 30 RBI, 10 doubles, two triples and four home runs. On defense, she earned a .926 fielding percentage with 22 putouts, three assists and one double play. She also pitched 19 and 2/3 innings with 34 strikeouts and a 2.49 ERA.

Oney is a utility player at Montgomery High School in Kentucky. She originally committed to play college softball at Marshall before ultimately flipping to Troy. Oney helped lead the Southern Force National team to a National Championship during summer softball, boasting a .451 batting average with 37 RBI, nine doubles and five home runs. As a junior, she led the entire State of Kentucky with 21 homers and was also among the Top 10 in hits, doubles, slugging percentage, RBI, runs and batting average last season.

Green is a shortstop at West Nassau High School in Florida, earning First-Team All-First Coast (Northern Florida) in both her sophomore and junior seasons. Last season, she earned a .500 batting average.

Ueberroth is a shortstop at Milton High School in Florida, earning a .435 batting average as a junior with 14 runs, 26 RBI, 10 doubles, one triple and six homers. On defense, she boasted a .936 fielding percentage with 44 putouts, 58 assists and five double plays.