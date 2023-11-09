Troy Men’s Basketball signs pair of brothers, women’s team signs JUCO standouts Published 1:25 pm Thursday, November 9, 2023

Nov. 8 is the first National Signing Day for basketball in the nation and Troy men’s and women’s basketball both announced signings.

The men’s team announced the signing of brothers Cobi and Cooper Campbell as a part of the Class of 2024.

Cobi Campbell is a junior college (JUCO) transfer that currently plays for North Idaho College. The 6-foot-3-inch guard is a Puyallup, Wash., native, that averaged 16.9 points with a 52.4 percent shooting percentage from the three-point range as he earned NWAC All-American honors last season. He also averaged 3.3 rebounds, 2.8 assists and one steal per game.

His younger brother Cooper Campbell, a 6-foot-2-inch guard, played for Elite Prep in 2021-2022 and currently plays for PHHoenix Prep, where he averages 20 points and six assists per game. He earned Second-Team All-UAA honors this summer.

“We are extremely excited about the signing of the Campbell brothers,” Troy Coach Scott Cross said. “Cooper and Cobi are very similar in almost every way. Both are guards that can really shoot the basketball. They are both great passers who can create open shots for their teammates.

“The Campbell brothers come from a basketball and coaching family, so it will be like having two extra coaches on the floor when they are in the game together. Troy fans should be excited to see ‘The Red Mambas’ in Trojan Arena next season.”

The women’s team landed JUCO transfers Adriana Jones and Fortuna Ngnawo, as well. Jones is a 5-foot-6-inch guard from Newbern that is currently playing at Shelton State. She averaged 11.7 points, 2.9 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 1.4 steals per game. Through two games this season, she’s already averaging 20 points, 1.5 rebounds, three assists and 1.5 steals per game.

“I’ve been watching Adriana play since she was in high school,” Troy Coach Chanda Rigby said. “She will be one of the fastest, most athletic guards I’ve ever coached. Her talent, matched with her willingness to be coached, will make her a very special player.”

Jones was an All-State guard at Greensboro High School during her high school career, averaging 22.5 points, 2.6 rebounds, two assists and 1.7 steals per game as a senior.

Ngnawo is a 6-foot forward that is a native of Bafoussam City, Cameroon and comes to Troy from Cochise College in Arizona. As a freshman, she earned ACCAC Player of the Year and JUCO All-American honors, averaging 13.3 points, 9.8 rebounds, 1.1 blocks, one assist and 1.8 steals per game. She also finished as the nation’s leader in offensive rebounds and led the ACCAC in rebounds and was top five in both blocks and points scored.

“My staff and I saw Fortuna play in the Junior College Top 40 All-Star game this summer,” Rigby said. “Of all the great players competing there, she caught our attention by how strong and physical she played in the paint, as well as how aggressive she was rebound. We are graduating some great post players this year, and we believe Fortuna will fill the need for a post player that will be immediately impactful.”

Ngnawo is already making an impact this season, winning ACCAC Player of the Week honors in the first week of the season. In the first two games, she’s averaging 15 points, 10.5 rebounds, three assists, 5.5 steals and one block per game.