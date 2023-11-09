Kennedy Hussey signs with Montevallo Published 12:59 pm Thursday, November 9, 2023

Zion Chapel senior softball player Kennedy Hussey signed her college letter-of-intent to continue her playing career at the University of Montevallo.

Hussey was impressed with the coaching staff at Montevallo leading to her decision.

“I wanted to go to Montevallo because of the coaches,” she flatly said. “They’re very nice and accepting there and I’ve been recruited by them for almost my whole life. I really like the school and the facilities, too.”

Hussey is the third of her sisters to earn a scholarship to play college softball. Her oldest sister Kaylee (Hussey) Stewart was a star player at Enterprise High School and went on to become a starting catcher at Troy University. She now serves as an assistant coach at Zion Chapel. Her other sister, Carson Hussey, also signed to play college softball at Gulf Coast State in 2016.

Kennedy Hussey played at New Brockton last season, where she boasted a .484 batting average with a .797 slugging percentage, 18 singles, eight doubles, two home runs and 25 RBI. Her father, Wade Hussey, coached her at New Brockton and also is the leader of the successful Alabama Fury travel ball team, which Kennedy Hussey is also a part of.

“He means a lot to me,” Kennedy Hussey said of her father. “He is very hard on me but I wouldn’t be where I am without everything he taught. He taught me everything.”

Kennedy Hussey is heading into her senior season with goals of making it to the state tournament.

“I think we’re going to be very good,” she said. “We have a lot of really good girls individually and I think we’ll come together as a team and be able to make it to state.”

She also has goals for her college career.

“I want to go in as a freshman and learn new things and get better every practice and eventually be able to play and start and also get smarter in school,” she said.

Kennedy Hussey is the third Lady Rebel over the past week to sign a college scholarship and she says she hopes this helps future ZCHS players get noticed by colleges.

“I think it means we’re not just some small school that people should overlook,” she emphasized. “We have good girls here and people should pay attention to us.”