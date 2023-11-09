Charles Henderson dominates Marbury to advance to second round Published 11:11 pm Thursday, November 9, 2023

By Dan Smith

Charles Henderson High built a 36-0 halftime lead and did not let up in the second half as they cruised to a 64-20 win over Marbury in the first round of the AHSAA Class 5A state playoffs, Thursday night in Troy’s Veterans Memorial Stadium.

The Trojans used a variety of weapons on the ground and in the air, as senior Jywon Boyd accounted for five touchdowns, Antonio Frazier racked up 116 yards rushing and two TD’s, and senior quarterback Parker Adams was good for 182 yards in passing and three touchdowns, all in the first half.

Boyd was a multi-dimension threat, catching two passes for 104 yards and two TD’s, rushing for 48 yards and one TD, returning a kickoff for 60 yards and a touchdown, and accounted for a fifth touchdown when running for another kickoff return, pitched the ball to a trailing teammate – sophomore Terrance Thomas – to share the wealth in an unselfish act.

Things will get considerably tougher next weekend, as the 7-3 Trojans are expected to travel to Gulf Shores, who host Beauregard Friday evening. Gulf Shores is No. 1 in the state in Class 5A with a 10-0 record, entering Friday’s contest.

It took only one play for Charles Henderson to get on the scoreboard on their first possession, when Adams found Noah Greene open for a 40-yard touchdown pass play, Nik Peerson kicked and it was 7-0 with only 12 seconds run off the clock.

CHHS scored again on their next possession on a 25-yard TD carry by Frazier, and the junior caught a pitch from Adams on the try for two and fought into the end zone for the two-point conversion and a 15-0 lead with 6:39 showing in the first.

Boyd scored his first touchdown of the evening on a 31-yard run and a 22-0 lead, and on the next series caught a 53-yard pass from Adams, Peerson kicked and it was 29-0 with 6:07 left in the first half.

Adams and Boyd teamed up again for a 29-yard touchdown pass play and a 36-0 lead at 0:57 in the second and that was the halftime score.

Frazier put the Trojans ahead 43-0 on their first possession of the third quarter on a 10-yard carry, with Peerson kicking again with 8:05 showing.

Marbury got on the board on their next series when quarterback Wyatt Fowler completed a 5-yard touchdown pass to Hayden Causey and it was 43-6 with 6:18 to go in the third.

The Bulldogs kicked off to the Trojans with Boyd fielding the ball at his own 40, and returned it 60 yards for a touchdown to make the score 50-6.

CHHS freshman quarterback Kellen Stewart completed a 10-yard touchdown pass to Greene to go up 57-6.

Marbury got on the board again with 2:39 left in the game on a 20-yard pass from Fowler to Carson Cobb, cutting the lead to 57-13.

The Bulldogs kicked off again with Boyd receiving the kick, breaking a big run down the CHHS sideline, and as he was cruising for another score he looked over his right shoulder – and in a truly unselfish gesture – handed the ball off to a trailing Terrance Thomas, who took it in the rest of the way for the touchdown. Peerson kicked again for the 64-13 lead.

Marbury quickly got on the board on their next series when Fowler completed a 65-yard touchdown pass to Jeremy Baileynemard to make the score 64-20, which held up to be the final

Adams completed 7 of 9 passes for 182 yards and three touchdowns, Frazier rushed for 116 yards on only 10 carries and scored two TD’s, Noah Greene had three receptions for 80 yards and two touchdowns, and freshman quarterback Kellen Stewart was 4 of 6 for 49 yards and a TD.

Should Gulf Shores win Friday evening, the Trojans will be on the road next Friday, traveling to Gulf Shores.