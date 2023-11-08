Thursday, November 9, 2023, Obituary Published 5:46 pm Wednesday, November 8, 2023

Richard Glen Doucet

Richard Glen Doucet, 88, died November 2, 2023 in Troy, AL at Troy Regional Medical Center with his daughter, son-in-law, and grandchildren by his side. A graveside service was held Wednesday, November 8, 2023 at Parkhill Cemetery, 4161 Macon Rd. Columbus, GA 31907.

Richard was born June 26, 1935 in Columbus, GA son of the late Edwin “Vin” Joseph

Doucet and Marie Boatner Doucet. He retired after a long career as an Off Set Pressman with Rice Printing Company and Lithocrome. He was a graduate of Columbus High School where he played football, and proudly served our nation in the United States Army and attended Auburn University. While at Auburn he played football under Coach Shug Jordan. Although he was born in Columbus, GA the area was favorably known as “Billy Goat Hill.” He was a true Cajun at heart, loved Cajun music and his favorite hobby was cooking Cajun food. He garnered a cult following amongst family and friends for his homemade rum cakes and cheese straws, and was known to give these goodies away to any and all. Richard enjoyed all styles of fishing, cut and split his own firewood, and scoured antique shops for china and crystal. He was known to crack his bullwhip to startle (and entertain) his loved ones. Halloween was always an event at his home in Manchester, GA, where he entertained tens of thousands of trick-or-treaters with his large yard display over the past 55 years. He was a great story-teller and could keep you sitting on the edge of your chair listening to his wonderful tales.

In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his wife, the love of his life, Brenda Kay Snell Doucet and a brother, Edwin “Eddie” Joseph Doucet. Survivors include his very devoted daughter, Lisa Nonnenmann and son-in-law Chris Nonnenmann of Troy, AL; grandsons, Richard Charles Nonnenmann (Allyson) of Troy, AL and Zachary Joseph Nonnenmann (Beth) of Birmingham, AL; great-granddaughters Emily Nonnenmann and Evelyn Nonnenmann both of Birmingham, AL; sister-in-law, Mary Blalock of Columbus, GA and a special nephew, Glen Blalock (Lisa) of Lynchburg, TN. He has many additional nieces and nephews along with a host of many friends that will miss him dearly. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be sent to: Troy Animal Rescue Project, 34 County Road, Brundidge, AL 36010, Paws Humane Society, 4900 Milgen Road, Columbus, GA 31907 or American Diabetes Association, P.O. Box 7023, Merrifield, VA 22116-7023

McMullen Funeral Home and Crematory, 3874 Gentian Blvd. Columbus, GA

