Charles Henderson opens hoops season Published 9:45 am Wednesday, November 8, 2023

The Charles Henderson Trojans (0-1) and Lady Trojans (0-1) opened the 2022-203 basketball season on the road at Pike Road on Tuesday with both teams coming away with losses.

The boys squad lost 60-49 to Pike Road. Pike Road led 15-11 after the first quarter and expanded the lead to 33-22 at halftime. The Trojans cut the lead down to single digits in the third quarter, trailing 49-40 going into the final period. Pike Road managed to pull away and take the 60-40 win, however. The Trojans open the season without a number of varsity players, who are still playing football.

Senior Bray Jones led CHHS with 22 points, while fellow senior Bradley Prestwood tallied 14 points in the loss. Deep Patel chipped in with eight points. Dillan Johnson led Pike Road with 25 points.

The Lady Trojans also took a 55-22 loss to Pike Road on Tuesday. Madison Ousley led Charles Henderson with 11 points in the loss.

Both the boys and girls will remain on the road in Montgomery against Carver on Nov. 14.