Ribbon cutting for the House of Hope and Restoration Published 7:21 pm Tuesday, November 7, 2023

A ribbon cutting ceremony was held at The House of Hope and Restoration in Brundidge Tuesday morning, hosted by the Pike County Chamber of Commerce.

The House of Hope and Restoration, Inc. is an Alabama Domestic non-Profit Corporation.

Mary Poe, director and chair of the board, cut the ribbon and expressed appreciation to Dana Sanders, Chamber president, for welcoming the House of Hope and Restoration to Brundidge and Pike County.

Poe introduced the board members for the House of Hope and Restoration, Krissy Pinkard, Jim Powell, Sandy Boutwell, Morgan Johnson, Jim Thomas, Gwen Mosley and Kim Livingston. She also introduced Malena Dickey, house supervisor.

“We are so thankful to have the House of Hope and Restoration here in Brundidge and Pike County to serve the needs of women, in crisis, ” Poe said. “We are thankful for the outpouring of caring and support that we have received. Today shows what can be accomplished when people work together in an effort to help others.”

The women who come to the House of Hope and Restoration will come out of outreach programs and will be supervised by Malena Dickie on a daily basis.

“The women will be required to have jobs. Those who do not have jobs will be required to do community service within the community,” Poe said. “The women who come out of rehab transition programs including NA and AA will have opportunities to be in Bible studies here at the House of Hope and Restoration and to visit churches within the area.”

The House of Hope and Restoration is opening with one resident with another expected within about 30 days.

“We will be able to accept up to 12 women in crisis, depending on the lodging arrangements,” Poe said. “We believe the House of Hope and Restoration will be a blessing to and for this community and to those it serves. We look forward to being a part of the Brundidge community, which has been so gracious and accepting of the House of Hope and we believe that it will continue to be a blessing to all involved.”