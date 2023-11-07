Obituaries, Wednesday, November 8, 2023 Published 7:14 pm Tuesday, November 7, 2023

Ronald Wilburn Godwin

Ronald Wilburn Godwin died on Monday, October 30, 2023 at Troy Regional Medical Center in Troy, AL after a brief illness.

Widely recognized for his artistic work in metal sculpture, his work is found in collections, museums, and in public monuments in many regions of the United States. His studies and apprenticeships took him to Auburn University in Alabama, Washington University in St. Louis, MO, summers in Chautauga, New York, and travels to Europe. He worked from his studio in Manhatten (Greenich Village), New York for more than twelve years and his works were featured in the prominent Leo Stein Gallery in Manhattan, as well as in other galleries.

He returned to Alabama to collaborate with his artist brother, Robert L. “Larry” Godwin on many of Larry’s large commissioned works. The two brothers worked from their workshop in Brundidge, AL for more than forty years.

A gathering to honor Ronald will be held at the Godwin Sculpture Park adjacent to the Godwin Family Home at 522 North Main Street, Brundidge, AL 36010 on Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 11 am. Afterwards, burial will be private.

Immediate family survivors are two brothers: Robert L. “Larry” Godwin, Michael A. Godwin; a sister: Ann Carole Godwin Gaspar; and his nephew: Damon B. Gaspar.

Instead of flowers, it is requested that contributions be made to the Pioneer Museum of Alabama, The Johnson Center for the Arts, or the Brundidge Public Library.

Phillip Melton Moore

Phillip Melton Moore, beloved father, grandfather, and friend to many, passed away on Thursday, November 2, 2023, after a brief illness. Funeral services were held Tuesday, November 7, 2023, at First Baptist Church. Rev. Ross Lankford officiated, and burial followed the service at Green Hills Memorial Veteran’s Park with military honors.

Phil was kind and friendly to everyone he met. A member of First Baptist, he sang in the choir and served as a deacon for many years. Riding his motorcycle as part of the “Widow’s Sons”, a group of motorcycle enthusiasts in the local Masonic Lodge, was an all-time favorite activity. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, and playing golf with some of his closest friends. Phil grew up in Bessemer, Alabama, and graduated from high school there. He went on to attend the University of Alabama on a football scholarship, but a knee injury in the first few weeks of practice put an end to his football career but set in motion his pursuit of a military career. Phil joined the US Air Force in 1959, and proudly served our country for over 20 years. He loved his family and friends and will be missed by all who knew him.

Loving survivors include his children, John Moore (Mary), Phyllis Fenn (John); and grandchildren, Michael Moore, Britney Fenn, and Katherine Suzanne Fenn. He was preceded in death by his loving wife of 61 years, Marth Suzanne Moore; parents, Clarence & Jettie Moore; and siblings, Donald Moore, Charles Moore, and Susan Franklin.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to First Baptist Church or The Leukemia Research Foundation in memory of Phil Moore.

The staff of Green Hills Funeral Home is honored to serve the Moore family.

Anthony Green Adcock

Anthony Green Adcock passed from this life (passed into eternity) Saturday, October 21, 2023, at Troy Regional Medical Center after years of battling cancer.

Graveside services for Mr. Adcock were held on Thursday, October 26, 2023 at 10am at Mountain View Cemetery in McMinnville, TN. A celebration of life service will be held on Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 2 pm at Collegedale Church of Christ. Visitation will be held an hour prior at the church.

Tony was born April 23, 1942, to Mildred Green Adcock and Paul Joseph Adcock of Madison, Tennessee. He was a graduate of Madison High School where he was an honor student, president of the senior class, and an award-winning lineman on the Madison football. Tony earned his undergraduate degree with honors at Lipscomb University. The student body named him the most outstanding male senior. He continued his studies in Nashville at Peabody College where he earned his master’s degree in education. He was invited to join the faculty at Lipscomb, where he taught until he entered Indiana University-Bloomington, where he earned his HSD, a doctorate in health education. In addition to teaching at Lipscomb University, he taught at Memphis State University, Freed-Hardeman University, and Troy University. He considered his most important professional accomplishment his impact on students to live and teach with passion, purpose, and principles. In retirement, he devoted himself to teaching and serving others in organizations and churches where he could share his compassion, and use his knowledge, experience, and love for God.

He is survived by his son Matthew and Matt’s family: Dawn (his wife), sons Jackson and Carter, and daughter Anna Katherine.

Helping students afford to attend college and earn an education was one of Tony’s important works. If you desire to honor him in this way, please consider these two scholarships:

Lipscomb Opportunity Scholarship

Paul Stovall

Lipscomb University

1 University Park Drive

Nashville TN 37204

(615-966-5251)

Bryan Scholarship Fund

Bryan College

Janice Pendergrass

721 Bryan Drive

Dayton TN 37321

423-775-7202

www.bryan.edu/give