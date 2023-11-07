In 1919 The Messenger asked ‘How long have you been married?’ Published 7:20 pm Tuesday, November 7, 2023

In 1919, the Messenger ran a series on “how long have you been married.” Here are some more couples they interviewed.

Former Commissioner J. T. Edwards, from Cross Roads Beat, was in the city Thursday. While not coming quite into the “forty years or over marriage records,” as published in The Messenger, Mr. Edwards was almost in that class. He was married in 1884 to Miss Marcenia C. Hickman. The marriage occurred near their present home. They have had seven children, six boys and one girl, all of whom are living.

B. F. Hickman, of this county, has been reading with much interest the records of long standing marriages in Troy.

Mr. Hickman has had a long marriage record himself though his wife died in 1912. He was married in 1858. They have had fifty-one grandchildren, and forty-seven great grandchildren, all of whom are living.

A. G. McLendon, of Tennille, Rt. 2, was born in Crawford County, Ga., on Nov. 7, 1845. He joined the Confederate army on June 1, 1863, and returned from the conflict on June 4th, 1865. He was married on September 2, 19866, to Miss F. E. Brassington, who was born at Macon, Ga., on January 1, 183. Eight children were born to them, three boys and five girls, all of whom are now living. Thirty-seven grandchildren and sixteen great grandchildren are numbered as their descendants all of whom are living. Mr. and Mrs. McLendon had been married fifty-three years on September 2, last. Mr. McLendon resided in Pike for sixty-one years, but is now residing in Coffee County, near the Pike line.

A former Pike Countian, who has resided in Texas for a number of years, is J. M. Beard, of Winnsboro, Texas. He is an ex-Confederate soldier, a member of the Co. A, 33rd Alabama. After the close of the war he was married to Miss Elephair Coston, who died in 1868. In 1870 he was married to Miss Adelaide Darby, of Henderson, Pike County, and they are living happily together yet. Mr. Beard is now in his seventy-fourth year, but his health has caused him to retire from active work.

Wm. H. Wilson, of Tennille, Route 3, was in the city today. He was born in Houston County, Ga., on June 27, 1845. He served in the war as a Confederate soldier, in Co. H, 37th Georgia regiment. He moved to Alabama in the winter of 1865. He was married to Miss Sarah F. Carnley on August 22, 1867. She was born on July 21, 1846, and is 71 years and d8 mos. To them have been born eleven children, of whom eight are living. Three of their children are dead. They have fifty grandchildren and eight great grandchildren. Mr. Wilson has been a member of the Baptist church for 53 years and for 30 years has been a Mason. He is enjoying good health.

Justice W. H. Wilkes, of Josie Beat, performed his first marriage ceremony in November, 1874, just after he had been commissioned. Wm. Henderson and wife were the bride and groom and they are still residing in Josie beat, both being in good health. They have a number of descendants. They have ben residing at the same place for over thirty years.

R. W. Pruitt, of Shady Grove, was here today. He was married to Miss C. G. Reynolds, at Bradleyton, forty-seven years ago. He is now 67 years of age; she 65. They have had thirteen children, nine of whom are living, four boys and five girls.

Mr. and Mrs. L. Archer were married on April 6, 1884, nearly 55 years ago. Seven children were born to them, three girls and four boy, four of whom are now living. They have five living grandchildren and one great grandchild. Mr. Archer served for 4 years in the war between the states, being captured by the Federals at one time.

All of these articles can be found in previous editions of The Troy Messenger. Stay tuned for more. Dianne Smith is the President of the Pike County Historical, Genealogical and Preservation Society.