Troy Baseball earns commitment from Dillon Kuehl Published 3:11 pm Monday, November 6, 2023

Over the weekend, Troy University Baseball earned a commitment from junior college (JUCO) baseball player Dillon Kuehl of Des Moines Area Community College (DMACC) in Iowa.

Kuehl, an Urbandale, Iowa, native, earned All-State and All-District honors as a senior at Urbandale High School in 2021. He went on to begin his college career at DMACC, where he boasted a .364 batting average as a freshman. He also earned nine doubles, four triples, eight home runs, 37 RBI and 35 runs with a .544 on-base percentage earned .712 slugging percentage. In the outfield, he totaled an .895 fielding percentage with 14 put outs, three assists and one double play.

Last season, he earned All-Region honors and earned Conference Player of the Week in May after earning seven runs, eight RBI, a pair of home runs with a .438 batting average.