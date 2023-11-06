TAC unveils 2024 schedule Published 4:48 pm Monday, November 6, 2023

The Troy Arts Council has announced its 2024 Season of Performances and invites all to celebrate the arts in Troy with a full year of spectacular events.

Dave Camwell, TAC president, said the entertainment is top of the line from January through December.

“There’s something on the Season of Performances for everyone and with a variety of top entertainment for all ages and different musical preferences.

The TAC encourages all who enjoy outstanding entertainment here at home, and with friends and neighbors, to mark their calendars and make plans now to enjoy the TroyArts Council’s full Season of Performances.

The season will get off to a early start with the Bloom/Funkhouser Duo on January 6, and the always popular Vienna Boys Choir on February 18.

On March 6, pianist Andress Klein will be the featured entertainment followed by the Einstein Show (school show) on April 4.

The always popular and highly anticipated Southeast Alabama Community Band will take center stage on May 6. The band will feature accomplished musicians from across the Southeast Alabama and will include a large number of locally familiar faces.

IKS Big Band will be the featured entertainment for August. The date is to be announced.

September will feature the Brasilia String Quartet in an 4 to 5:30 afternoon performance. The Alabama History Play will also be a September event.

The John Bull (Kids Show as well) is set for October 18.

The TAC will close out its 2024 Art Entertainment Calendar in traditional December fashion with “The Shelia Jackson Christmas Show.”

Camwell said the TAC is looking forward to the 2024 Season of Performances and extends and open invitation to all who enjoy the arts and entertainment.

The public is encourage patrons to follow the TAC on Social Media and local news sources for updates on it activities.