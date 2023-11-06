Santa Fe of Troy closes its doors

Published 3:52 pm Monday, November 6, 2023

By Josh Boutwell

Santa Fe in Troy closed its doors officially on Nov. 6.

The Santa Fe Cattle Company, based in Troy, officially closed its doors on Nov. 6.

The longtime Troy restaurant announced the decision with an abrupt, brief post on Facbeook.

“Today, we said a bittersweet goodbye,” the post read. “On Nov. 6, 2023, we officially closed our doors for business. We want to thank our loyal customers for many years of support and love. Our amazing team and staff will be missed, thank you for everything.”

The Santa Fe in Troy has been open for more than 10 years and came under new management in 2019, but in recent days the restaurant was closed with a sign on the door stating that the location was “closed for remodeling.”

Santa Fe locations in Enterprise, Albertville and Fort Payne are now the only Alabama locations of the steakhouse. Santa Fe also has locations in Louisiana, Mississippi, Tennessee and Oklahoma.

