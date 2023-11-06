Madison Meeks signs with ESCC Published 2:39 pm Monday, November 6, 2023

On Friday, Nov. 3, Zion Chapel senior softball player Madison Meeks signed her college letter-of-intent with Enterprise State Community College.

Meeks earned All-Messenger honors as a junior during the spring, batting .457 with 12 doubles, three triples, four home runs, 24 stolen bases, 32 RBI and 32 runs. She also boasted a .872 fielding percentage with 64 putouts, four assists and two double plays on the defensive end.

The senior will be remaining in Coffee County to play college softball as she heads to ESCC.

“When I went and toured the school, it felt like home,” Meeks said of her decision to sign with ESCC. “I prayed to God about it and He told me it was the right place for me.”

Meeks’ relationship that she formed with ESCC coach Clair Goodson also helped the decision.

“I met her my 10th grade year at a camp,” Meeks recalled. “She really knew what she was doing and she felt like someone I could definitely play for.”

Meeks, who also plays on the ZCHS volleyball squad, said that she’s excited for her college career to begin but is also already planning for future outside of athletics.

“I just want to succeed in life and show people why I got that scholarship,” she said. “I want to focus on my academics and hopefully become a physical therapist.”

Zion Chapel hasn’t many softball players sign scholarships over the years but Meeks is the first of three that are signing scholarship offers this week.

“I think it’s really big for the program,” said Meeks. “I hope us signing just keeps putting more attention on the program and that leads to more opporutnities for more girls.”

Meeks is also excited for her senior season.

“I want to head to state with my girls,” Meeks said. “I feel like we have a big season ahead of us.”