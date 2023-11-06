Crash on Highway 231 claims the life of Troy man and woman Published 3:01 pm Monday, November 6, 2023

A multi-vehicle crash claimed the life of a Troy man and woman on Tuesday, Oct. 31.

According to a release from the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, the crash occurred at 3:31 p.m. on Oct. 31 when the 1997 Toyota 4-Runner that 19-year-old Troy resident Chloe Nichol Hardy was driving struck the 2000 GMC C1500 drive by Albert James Grubbs, 58, of Clayton. The crash occurred on U.S. Highway 231 near the 175 mile marker, three miles south of the Troy city limits in Pike County.

After the collision, the 4-Runner then collided head-on with a 2005 Chevrolet Colorado driven by 35-year-old Joseph Day, of Luverne, and later also collided head-on with a 2012 Ford F-250 drive by 34-year-old Ariton resident Joshua Adam Karsten.

Hardy and the passenger in her vehicle, 22-year-old Edward Olanda Hardy II of Troy, were both ejected from the vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene. Both Day and Karsten were injured and transported to an area hospital for medical treatment.

Troopers with ALEA’s Highway Patrol Division are currently investigating the crash.