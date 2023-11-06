Christmas is coming to Tupper Published 5:15 pm Monday, November 6, 2023

Theresa Trawick, director of the Tupper Lightfoot Memorial Library in Brundidge, said “Tupper,” has a real treat planned for December 5, when the City of Brundidge welcomes the Christmas season with a downtown parade and the lighting of the city’s Christmas Tree.

Trawick said the Christmas parade will feature Santa Claus, and the world is that several of the Library Elves will be helping Santa welcome the children. And,,perhaps, the Library Elves will share with the Jolly Ol’ Eft just how good each of them has been all year long.

Trawick said before the parade and the coming of Santa, on November 16, the Brundidge Main Street businesses will stay open after hours with opportunities to enter drawings and win door prizes.

As a reminder and encouragement to read-on during the holiday season, Trawick said the Tupper Lightfoot Memorial Library has a large selection of Thanksgiving and Christmas books for children through adults.

Nighttime comes early in the fall and winter months and what better way to spend time than in a cozy chair with a good book, the Library Elves said.