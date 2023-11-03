Obituary: Phillip Melton Moore Published 8:03 pm Friday, November 3, 2023

Phillip Melton Moore, beloved father, grandfather, and friend to many, passed away on Thursday, November 2, 2023, after a brief illness. Funeral services will be at 11:00am on Tuesday, November 7, 2023, at First Baptist Church with visitation beginning at 9:30am. Rev. Ross Lankford officiating. Burial will follow at Green Hills Memorial Veteran’s Park with military honors.

Phil was kind and friendly to everyone he met. A member of First Baptist, he sang in the choir and served as a deacon for many years. Riding his motorcycle as part of the “Widow’s Sons”, a group of motorcycle enthusiasts in the local Masonic Lodge, was an all-time favorite activity. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, and playing golf with some of his closest friends. Phil grew up in Bessemer, Alabama, and graduated from high school there. He went on to attend the University of Alabama on a football scholarship, but a knee injury in the first few weeks of practice put an end to his football career but set in motion his pursuit of a military career. Phil joined the US Air Force in 1959, and proudly served our country for over 20 years. He loved his family and friends and will be missed by all who knew him.

Loving survivors include his children, John Moore (Mary), Phyllis Fenn (John); and grandchildren, Michael Moore, Britney Fenn, and Katherine Suzanne Fenn. He was preceded in death by his loving wife of 61 years, Marth Suzanne Moore; parents, Clarence & Jettie Moore; and siblings, Donald Moore, Charles Moore, and Susan Franklin.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to First Baptist Church or The Leukemia Research Foundation in memory of Phil Moore.

The staff of Green Hills Funeral Home is honored to serve the Moore family.