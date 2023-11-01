Goshen senior Emma Hurst takes flight Published 12:42 pm Wednesday, November 1, 2023

At Goshen High School’s regular season finale last Friday, senior Emma Hurst took part in a special fly over before the game.

Hurst is a senior in the First in Flight and Leadership Academy, which is a partnership between Troy University, SkyWarrior Flight Training and Pike County Schools. The program allows students the chance to earn a pilot license and an associate degree in general education in leadership from Troy University upon completion. This program is free for Pike County Schools students. The program has already produced 25 students that have completed the program and nine pilots.

Hurst has already passed the FAA’s written exam and is currently preparing for her FAA check-ride. Upon completion of her training, she will bet he 10th pilot produced by Pike County School’s First in Flight and Leadership Academy and just the fourth total female pilot produced. She will also receive her Associate’s Degree from Troy University in May.

Hurst got the chance to take part in the flyover before Goshen’s win over Horseshoe Bend last Friday, which was something she said she would never forget.

“It was a really unique opportunity that I was thankful to have and it will always be a fond memory,” Hurst said of doing the flyover before Goshen’s game. “I’m grateful to be a part of the Flight Academy and the things I have accomplished and been able to do through this experience wouldn’t have been possible otherwise.”