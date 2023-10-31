Pike County Judicial Complex back open after water leak Published 2:33 pm Tuesday, October 31, 2023

Over the weekend a leak in the sprinkler system at the Pike County Judicial Complex in Troy caused minor damage in the building.

The complex was closed for inspection of the damage on Monday, Oct. 30, but was back open for business on Oct. 31. The complex houses the new Pike County Jail, Pike County District Attorney’s Office, Pike County Circuit Clerk, Pike County Sheriff’s Office and Pike County courtrooms.

“We did have a leak on the third floor in one of the main waterlines for the sprinkler system,” Pike County Commissioner Robin Sullivan said. “It did a little damage to the ceiling and some wall damage and dripped all the way down to the first floor, but it wasn’t very bad. The leak was stopped and didn’t cause us to miss any work or anything. Everything is back open ad we’re getting ready to make the necessary repairs to fix where the walls and ceilings got wet.”