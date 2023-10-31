BPD investigating Monday night shooting Published 5:43 pm Tuesday, October 31, 2023

The Brundidge Police Department opened an investigation after a woman suffered an apparent gunshot wound on Monday night.

Brundidge Police Chief Sam Green said officers responded to a “shots fired” call in the Barr Street area.

Green said when officers arrived on scene, they located a woman who was suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.

Green said the woman was transported to a medical facility with what is believed to be non-life threatening injuries.

Green said police believe this was an isolated incident and there is no ongoing threat to the public.

Green said all persons involved in the incident have been questioned and an investigation is ongoing.

Green said he would like to thank the Pike County Sheriff’s Office for assistance in responding to the scene. Green also said the Pike County District Attorney’s Office is assisting in the investigation.