Troy Volleyball’s historic winning streak snapped by rival South Alabama Published 9:27 am Monday, October 30, 2023

The Troy Trojans volleyball team (13-9, 11-1) saw their school-record 11-match winning streak come to an end this past weekend after splitting a Sun Belt Conference series with the South Alabama Jaguars (18-6, 9-3) on the road.

Troy started the weekend off with a 3-0 loss to South Alabama on Oct. 26. Troy lost all three sets 25-15, 27-25 and 25-17 to suffer its first loss since Sept. 14.

Tori Hester led Troy with 11 kills, one ace, three blocks and six digs, while Amiah Butler added nine kills and two digs. Julia Brooks also chipped in with seven kills and two blocks, while Janelle Stuempfig dished 30 assists and earned nine digs. Sara Bates also had a season-high four aces in the loss.

“Kudos to South for playing a very efficient offensive match tonight,” Troy Coach Josh Lauer said after the loss. “It was an excellent competitive environment tonight, and we look forward to another great match tomorrow.”

The Trojans bounced back on Oct. 27, however, and picked up a 3-1 win over the Jags. South Alabama won the first set 25-16 but Troy rallied to win three straight 25-22, 25-20 and 25-19 to take the match and tie the series.

Butler and Hester both had big nights as Butler earned a career

-high 22 kills along with two blocks. Hester also earned 21 kills, one ace and nine digs. Stuempfig earned 44 assists and two digs, while Jaci Mesa tallied a career-high 23 digs and Brooks earned five kills and one block.

“I am so proud of our team’s composure today,” Lauer said. “We made some big adjustments. The belief and trust they had in one another was amazing.

“Amiah, Tori and Malaeh (Howe) shined today offensively. Our back row effort and pressure from the service line was outstanding.”

By tying the series, Troy manages to hold on to first place in the Sun Belt West ahead of South Alabama and Texas State. Troy’s attention now turns to Texas State, who sits in a tie for second place in the division with South Alabama. Troy will host Texas State in a conference series this weekend. Troy hosts Texas State at 6 p.m. on Nov. 3 and 2 p.m. on Nov. 4.